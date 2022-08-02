Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 05:28:00 Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern and north central Puerto Rico and beaches of eastern St. Croix. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO