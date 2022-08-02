A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO