Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Wednesday and one person early this morning. Police arrested 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe of Creston at Howard and Grand Street for OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana 1st offense. Officers transported Hightshoe to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 3
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Diane Jenkins of Ida Grove was traveling in the 17000 block of Iowa Highway 141 when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1,500. July 29, 2022. Alexander Johnson, 27, of 1003 Walnut...
One dead after crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Hubbell Avenue between East 42nd and East 44th streets. Des Moines police say the crash happened at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles crashed. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. Police have...
Fire destroys house on Sixth Street Wednesday night
Fire destroyed a house on north Sixth Street in Perry Wednesday evening after the sole occupant escaped unharmed. The blaze at 1715 Sixth St. was reported shortly after 8 p.m. The Perry Volunteer Fire Department fought the fire, and the Woodward Volunteer Fire Department and Bouton Volunteer Fire Department were paged for mutual aid.
Jefferson Police Report July 29-August 1, 2022
12:31am: An Officer assisted a motorist at Elm and Highway 30. 3:00am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 1900 block of N. Mulberry St. The building was searched and secured. 3:18am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 300 block of American Ave. The building...
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
Arrests made in Fort Dodge shooting that left one critically injured
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Three people have been arrested for the shooting incident that left one woman critically injured last week. The Fort Dodge Police Department arrested and charged Javen C. Preston, 16, Jamarrion J. Davis, 17, and Patrick E. Walker, 17, on Thursday in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 26. All […]
Eastside Des Moines shooting leaves one injured
A shooting on Des Moines' eastside resulted in one person being injured Wednesday night.
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
Tuhn Sentenced to Prison for Two February Incidents
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.
Have you seen this man? Des Moines police seek person of interest in homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest in the Sunday shooting death of a Des Moines man. The Des Moines Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Cedrick Charles Thomas, Jr. in connection with the homicide of 22-year-old Charles Russian Lovelady. Police said Russian Lovelady was […]
49-year-old woman dead, 4 others injured in crash, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 49-year-old woman died and four more remain hospitalized after a crash in Des Moines Wednesday evening, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release. Police say that an SUV occupied by two people and a sedan collided at the intersection of E. 43rd...
Dallas Center woman arrested for bloodying husband’s nose
A Dallas Center woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching her husband in the nose. Stephannie Anne Sholar, 37, of 1005 Eighth St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street,...
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Pufferbilly Days™ Set Up Underway
BOONE, Iowa—A break from the hot, humid weather has given volunteers a break for setting up for the 2022 Pufferbilly Days™ Celebration. The 45th Pufferbilly Days™ takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers will also be needed for clean-up Sunday.
Fort Dodge Woman Charged with Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a Fort Dodge woman, 45-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
Fort Dodge Parent Share Concerns After Bullet Hole Found Through Window of School
This morning a convoy of law enforcement vehicles lined the street and parking lot of Dodger Town Homes located on North 22nd Street between 6th and 8th Avenue North. Just about a week ago across the street from the apartments, a bullet hole was discovered in the window of an elementary classroom at St. Edmond Catholic Church.
Iowa Bar Closes After Calling Police 57 Times in Last Six Months
Having the police called to a local eating and drinking establishment a few times is a lot to me. Maybe I'm naive after growing up in small-town Iowa, but I'd venture to guess that after most people hear about one 911 call at their favorite restaurant or bar, they stop going there for a little while.
