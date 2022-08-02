ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report 3 Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested two people on Wednesday and one person early this morning. Police arrested 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe of Creston at Howard and Grand Street for OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana 1st offense. Officers transported Hightshoe to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 3

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Diane Jenkins of Ida Grove was traveling in the 17000 block of Iowa Highway 141 when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1,500. July 29, 2022. Alexander Johnson, 27, of 1003 Walnut...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after crash on Hubbell Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Hubbell Avenue between East 42nd and East 44th streets. Des Moines police say the crash happened at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles crashed. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. Police have...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Fire destroys house on Sixth Street Wednesday night

Fire destroyed a house on north Sixth Street in Perry Wednesday evening after the sole occupant escaped unharmed. The blaze at 1715 Sixth St. was reported shortly after 8 p.m. The Perry Volunteer Fire Department fought the fire, and the Woodward Volunteer Fire Department and Bouton Volunteer Fire Department were paged for mutual aid.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 29-August 1, 2022

12:31am: An Officer assisted a motorist at Elm and Highway 30. 3:00am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 1900 block of N. Mulberry St. The building was searched and secured. 3:18am: An Officer located an unlocked business door in the 300 block of American Ave. The building...
JEFFERSON, IA
KGLO News

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
CEDAR FALLS, IA
WHO 13

Arrests made in Fort Dodge shooting that left one critically injured

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Three people have been arrested for the shooting incident that left one woman critically injured last week. The Fort Dodge Police Department arrested and charged Javen C. Preston, 16, Jamarrion J. Davis, 17, and Patrick E. Walker, 17, on Thursday in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 26. All […]
FORT DODGE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tuhn Sentenced to Prison for Two February Incidents

A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.
JEFFERSON, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas Center woman arrested for bloodying husband’s nose

A Dallas Center woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching her husband in the nose. Stephannie Anne Sholar, 37, of 1005 Eighth St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street,...
DALLAS CENTER, IA
WHO 13

Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Pufferbilly Days™ Set Up Underway

BOONE, Iowa—A break from the hot, humid weather has given volunteers a break for setting up for the 2022 Pufferbilly Days™ Celebration. The 45th Pufferbilly Days™ takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers will also be needed for clean-up Sunday.
BOONE, IA
kjan.com

Fort Dodge Woman Charged with Insurance Fraud

Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a Fort Dodge woman, 45-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
FORT DODGE, IA

