15-year-old shot in the back in Southeast DC; police say suspect seen in gold sedan

Read on www.fox5dc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
DC Police Searching For Suspect that Shot Victim During Fight
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took...
D.C. Police Arrest 57 Year-Old Man In Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
Police: SPO shot, killed at Anacostia Library during training exercise
WASHINGTON — A special police officer (SPO) was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the library on Good Hope Road. In a press conference Thursday...
Capitol police, Metropolitan police make arrests in armed carjackings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they made arrests in a number of recent carjackings in the nation’s capital. USCP said shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class driving eastbound on Independence Avenue SE near the U.S. Capitol. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Woman injured after shooting inside DC library
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of a shooting inside a Southeast D.C. library, that left a woman injured. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that a call came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library located at 1800 block of Good Hope Road.
Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)
A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
WJLA
DC man gets 8 years in shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal on Fourth of July 2020
WASHINGTON (7News) — Daryle Bond of Washington, D.C., was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for his part in the shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal on July 4, 2020. McNeal was killed on the Fourth of July in 2020 after a cookout his mother Crystal McNeal, a...
VIDEO: Suspect Sought After Pointing Gun At Gaithersburg Gas Station Clerk During Armed Robbery
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to an armed robbery of a gas station back in June, authorities say. The robbery occurred on Sunday, June 12 at the Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four people in critical condition following lightning strike in DC
WASHINGTON — Four people have been taken to a nearby hospital following a lightning strike in Northwest D.C. In a press conference Thursday night, officials explained that just after 6:50 p.m. officials received a call about the lightning strike in Lafayette Park involving multiple people. U.S. Secret Service agents...
Man Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
fox5dc.com
DC Police provide update on shooting inside Anacostia library
DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said a special police officer was shot and injured during an ASP Baton training being conducted inside a meeting room in the library. The training was being conducted by a retired police lieutenant who was contracted by the library's special police to train their officers.
WJLA
2 men arrested after being accused of several armed carjackings across DC: USCP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men police say may be linked to several armed carjackings in D.C. were arrested by United States Capitol Police (USCP) Tuesday. The men were found after a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C Class driving eastbound near the U.S. Capitol on Independence Avenue, Southeast around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver was believed to be armed and dangerous with several open charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Six Shot One Dead in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Four people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the hospital, though they...
Bout Of Jealousy Leads To Shooting During Domestic-Related Incident In Waldorf: Sheriff
A domestic-related incident involving a convicted felon who answered the door of a friend’s house in Maryland while brandishing a handgun led to a shooting that hospitalized one, authorities said. Waldorf resident Jonathan Blades, 38, is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting someone at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday,...
fox5dc.com
Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Newly released bodycam footage shows Fairfax County police fatally shooting 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch inside a McLean, Virginia residence. The visual, which was released Thursday by the department, begins with redacted 911 calls from the July 7 incident. "We have a family member here who was...
Police: 2 teens shot within hours in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings after two teens were injured within a mile apart, spanning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15...
Girl, 8, found shot to death inside Maryland home
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl found shot in the basement of a Maryland home on Wednesday night has died, police said. Baltimore County police officers were called to a home on Sherwood Road in the Towson area around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting, officials said in a news release. At the home, officers found the 8-year-old shooting victim critically wounded in the basement.
8-year-old girl dead in shooting in Towson
Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. The minor was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police
Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Comments / 6