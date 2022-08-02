15-year-old shot in the back in Southeast DC; police say suspect seen in gold sedan

WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men police say may be linked to several armed carjackings in D.C. were arrested by United States Capitol Police (USCP) Tuesday. The men were found after a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C Class driving eastbound near the U.S. Capitol on Independence Avenue, Southeast around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver was believed to be armed and dangerous with several open charges.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO