Street rods take over Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The street rods were back in Louisville Wednesday morning, and about 40 vintage cars took over Fourth Street Live! with a parade. Organizers said one of the exciting things about the upcoming Nationals is the return of the autocross. "I would encourage anybody that wants to...
Supermarket News
Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky
The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern. The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road. Sit down, dig in, and watch your favorite sports game this season at the tavern. Twenty-two flat screens fill the bar so you don't have to miss your team play.
wdrb.com
Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
UofL Athletics hosting water drive for Kentuckians affected by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Athletics Department is calling on the community to help send water to eastern Kentucky. UofL said it will host a water drive on Aug. 4 at Cardinal Stadium to help Kentuckians affected by the devastating flooding. They will collect water from 8...
Downtown Louisville's The Hope Village receives new maintenance equipment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when The Hope Village opened in April. Louisville officials presented The Hope Village with brand new electric-powered maintenance equipment and a storage shed. According to the press release, the Air Quality Trust Fund helped make the equipment available; the...
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
wdrb.com
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
More Kentucky drivers turning to motorcycles for transportation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pain at the gas pump is driving people in a different direction. Eric Fisher, a mechanic at Kentuckiana Motorsports, said cranking up a motorcycle is the cheapest option right now. "Why take a gas guzzling SUV that takes eight people and you're going by yourself?"...
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
wdrb.com
Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some drivers said paint has been dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge, creating spatters on dozens of cars below. It happened to some people Wednesday, while others said it happened to them a few months ago. Thousands of cars travel across the Sherman...
hazard-herald.com
LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant
(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
'National Night Out' promotes positive interactions between Louisville police, community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police spent quality time with residents in the communities they serve as part of National Night Out. At Iroquois Park in the Fourth Division, some of the specialty teams showed off their technology like drones and robots. Local vendors were also on hand, along with...
wdrb.com
AT&T expanding internet service in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AT&T is expanding its internet service in Bardstown. According to a news release, AT&T has new availability of AT&T Fiber to nearly 500 customer locations in parts of Bardstown for residential and small businesses. "At both the state and local levels, we are working to identify...
WLKY.com
Three months in, resident's lives improving at first safe outdoor space in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village is proving to be a successful community partnership to help those experiencing homelessness in Louisville. In the first 90 days of being open, staff at the Metro’s first safe outdoor space has already helped transition 10 of its residents into permanent housing. While the remaining 43 work to secure their own, they too have success stories because of the site's resources that include access to food, wraparound services, a weather-sealed tent, and a mobile shower.
How to name the Kentucky Science Center's dinosaur
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dinosaur is making its way into downtown Louisville, but this isn't the first time. According to the press release, a 26-foot long, 4,800-pound World’s Fair Triceratops will be returning to the Kentucky Science Center’s parking lot. Sinclair Oil created the Triceratops and eight...
More rounds of rain are headed into Kentuckiana; Here's what to expect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's going to be a rainy start to August after a soggy end to July. Throughout July, Louisville picked up 5.71" of rainfall, 1.66" above average. The weather pattern for the next several days will bring several rounds of rain. With a southerly wind flow, there will be plenty of moisture for storms to tap into. This could lead to localized flash flooding concerns for slow-moving storms.
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana
Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
wdrb.com
Louisville attorney sworn in as 80th president of National Bar Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney was named the new president of the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. Lonita Baker was sworn in last week as the 80th president of the National Bar Association. Baker represents the family of Breonna Taylor. "As a...
