Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Street rods take over Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The street rods were back in Louisville Wednesday morning, and about 40 vintage cars took over Fourth Street Live! with a parade. Organizers said one of the exciting things about the upcoming Nationals is the return of the autocross. "I would encourage anybody that wants to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Supermarket News

Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky

The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern. The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road. Sit down, dig in, and watch your favorite sports game this season at the tavern. Twenty-two flat screens fill the bar so you don't have to miss your team play.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Ashley Bryant
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant

(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

AT&T expanding internet service in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AT&T is expanding its internet service in Bardstown. According to a news release, AT&T has new availability of AT&T Fiber to nearly 500 customer locations in parts of Bardstown for residential and small businesses. "At both the state and local levels, we are working to identify...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Three months in, resident's lives improving at first safe outdoor space in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village is proving to be a successful community partnership to help those experiencing homelessness in Louisville. In the first 90 days of being open, staff at the Metro’s first safe outdoor space has already helped transition 10 of its residents into permanent housing. While the remaining 43 work to secure their own, they too have success stories because of the site's resources that include access to food, wraparound services, a weather-sealed tent, and a mobile shower.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

How to name the Kentucky Science Center's dinosaur

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dinosaur is making its way into downtown Louisville, but this isn't the first time. According to the press release, a 26-foot long, 4,800-pound World’s Fair Triceratops will be returning to the Kentucky Science Center’s parking lot. Sinclair Oil created the Triceratops and eight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

More rounds of rain are headed into Kentuckiana; Here's what to expect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's going to be a rainy start to August after a soggy end to July. Throughout July, Louisville picked up 5.71" of rainfall, 1.66" above average. The weather pattern for the next several days will bring several rounds of rain. With a southerly wind flow, there will be plenty of moisture for storms to tap into. This could lead to localized flash flooding concerns for slow-moving storms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana

Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
