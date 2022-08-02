Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.08. The dividend will...

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO