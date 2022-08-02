Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward

Read on www.streetinsider.com
Related
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
StreetInsider.com
Block (SQ) Stock Falls Despite Earnings Beat, Analysts Remain Positive
Shares of Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) are down more than 7% in premarket trading despite the company reporting better-than-expected top ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
BofA Securities Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Buy
BofA Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
DoorDash (DASH) Shares Rally on 'Strong' Results, Analysts See More Upside
Shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) are up more than 12% after the food delivery company reported Q2 results that beat ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com
HubSpot (HUBS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Light on Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.44, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $421.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $409.85 million.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
StreetInsider.com
Vistra Energy (VST) Reports Q2 Revenue of $1.59B; Announces New $1.25B Buyback
Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) reported Q2 operating revenue of $1.59 billion, versus $2.57 billion reported last year.As of Aug. 2 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
StreetInsider.com
Coinbase (COIN) 30-day option implied volatility at 89 amid wide price movement
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) 30-day option implied volatility is at 89; compared to its 52-week range of 46 to 174 amid wide price movement. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.1 puts.
StreetInsider.com
Wedbush Upgrades Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Outperform
Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
BofA Securities Downgrades Organon & Co. (OGN) to Neutral
BofA Securities analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.06), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $366.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $336.97 million. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com
MKM Partners Downgrades Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) to Neutral
MKM Partners analyst Eric Holder downgraded Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Franchise Group (FRG) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) reported Q2 EPS of $1.19, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.
StreetInsider.com
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.10; 1.8% Yield
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.08. The dividend will...
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Enovix Corporation (ENVX) at Overweight
JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson initiates coverage on Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Finance of America (FOA) Misses Q2 EPS by 22c
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.12), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Finance of America (FOA) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Wayfair (W) PT Raised to $60 at Wedbush
Wedbush analyst Seth Basham raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Stephens Downgrades Open Lending (LPRO) to Equal Weight
Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.7% to $0.62; 2.2% Yield
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, or $2.48 annualized. This is a 10.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.56. The dividend will be payable on...
Comments / 0