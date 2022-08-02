ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward

 3 days ago
Benzinga

BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth

BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Block (SQ) Stock Falls Despite Earnings Beat, Analysts Remain Positive

Shares of Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) are down more than 7% in premarket trading despite the company reporting better-than-expected top ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DoorDash (DASH) Shares Rally on 'Strong' Results, Analysts See More Upside

Shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) are up more than 12% after the food delivery company reported Q2 results that beat ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

HubSpot (HUBS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Light on Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.44, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $421.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $409.85 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Upgrades Cavco Industries (CVCO) to Outperform

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Organon & Co. (OGN) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.06), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $366.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $336.97 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

MKM Partners Downgrades Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) to Neutral

MKM Partners analyst Eric Holder downgraded Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Franchise Group (FRG) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) reported Q2 EPS of $1.19, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.10; 1.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.08. The dividend will...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Enovix Corporation (ENVX) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Bill Peterson initiates coverage on Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Finance of America (FOA) Misses Q2 EPS by 22c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.12), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Finance of America (FOA) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wayfair (W) PT Raised to $60 at Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stephens Downgrades Open Lending (LPRO) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.7% to $0.62; 2.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, or $2.48 annualized. This is a 10.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.56. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS

