Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock: Why It Increased 4.9%

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: 3-For-1 Split Announced
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock. These are the details. Tesla (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) Stock: Why It Surged 45.83%
The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) – a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders – surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to NeuroOne Medical Technologies announcing that the company entered into an amendment to its Exclusive Development and Distribution Agreement with Zimmer Biomet that will provide the company with a $3.5 million accelerated payment within 10 business days which relates to certain milestone payments.
Snap (SNAP) Stock: $25 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Snap (SNAP) recently received a $25 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Snap (SNAP) recently received a $25 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Black noted...
Peraso (PRSO) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.5% Today
The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Peraso announcing the company has received purchase orders from multiple leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers totaling $6.4 million.
Apple (AAPL) Stock: $180 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Apple (AAPL) received a $180 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Apple (AAPL) received a $180 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Woodring adjusted the rating...
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
Yellow Corporation (YELL) Stock: Why It Surged Over 30% Today
The stock price of Yellow Corporation (YELL) surged by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Yellow Corporation (YELL) surged by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second quarter results. Yellow Corporation reported a Q2 EPS of...
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock: Why It Surged Over 35% Today
The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report from Bloomberg that the company is attracting takeover interest.
Medifast (MED) Stock: Why It Fell Over 15% Today
The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Medifast reported a Q2 EPS of $3.87, which was $0.64...
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 16% Today
The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. MercadoLibre reported a Q2 EPS of $2.43, which was...
Lucid Group (LCID) Stock: Why It Fell Over 12% Today
The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Lucid Group reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.33),...
Qorvo (QRVO) Stock: Why It Increased 1.63%
The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Qorvo (QRVO) increased by 1.63% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s first-quarter result. Qorvo reported a Q1 EPS of $2.25, which was $0.14...
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock: Why It Fell Over 16% Today
The stock price of Fortinet (FTNT) fell by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Fortinet (FTNT) fell by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Fortinet reported a Q2 EPS of $0.24, which was $0.02...
Cloudflare (NET) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Cloudflare (NET) surged over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Cloudflare reported a Q2 EPS of $0, which was $0.01 higher...
Sunrun (RUN) Stock: Why It Increased 3.51%
The stock price of Sunrun (RUN) increased by 3.51% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Sunrun (RUN) increased by 3.51% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Sunrun had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.06), which was...
Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) Stock: Why It Surged 38.26% Today
The stock price of Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) surged by 38.26% today. This is why. The stock price of Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies – surged by 38.26% today. Investors are responding positively to Kintara Therapeutics announcing it has entered into an equity purchase agreement for up to $20 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (LPC), a Chicago-based institutional investor.
Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Stock Surged 46.43%: Details You Should Know
The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) – a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies – increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price increased by 494.2% over the past week.
DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Why Its Trending Today
The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. This is why. The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. And the price fell over 1.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results.
Skillz (SKLZ) Stock: Why It Fell Over 12% Today
The stock price of Skillz (SKLZ) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Skillz (SKLZ) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Skillz reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.15), which was in...
Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Stock: Why It Increased 10.96%
The stock price of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) increased by 10.96% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) increased by 10.96% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s Q2 2022 results. Avalo Therapeutics reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of...
