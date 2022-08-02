STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]

I live in Southeastern Kentucky and people need all the help they can get, please send supplies to Southeastern Kentucky they need water medical supplies propane tanks clothes .
I stopped reading where it says, “ the Red Cross says” I’ve not seen a Red Cross in knott co anywhere yet. And I know that’s probably a universal thing the Red Cross says but I can’t hear you after that comment because I’ve worked volunteering here in my own community for days and they’ve not shown their face. I guess their waiting till we get it done to show up and tell people what we need
