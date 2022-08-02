Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today

Read on pulse2.com
Wayfair (W) Stock: $55 Target From Piper Sandler
The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received a $55 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received a $55 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares. Keith adjusted...
Snap (SNAP) Stock: $25 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Snap (SNAP) recently received a $25 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Snap (SNAP) recently received a $25 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Black noted...
Expedia (EXPE) Stock: $130 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Horowitz noted...
Apple (AAPL) Stock: $180 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Apple (AAPL) received a $180 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Apple (AAPL) received a $180 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Woodring adjusted the rating...
Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) Stock: Why It Surged 45.83%
The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) – a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders – surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to NeuroOne Medical Technologies announcing that the company entered into an amendment to its Exclusive Development and Distribution Agreement with Zimmer Biomet that will provide the company with a $3.5 million accelerated payment within 10 business days which relates to certain milestone payments.
Spotify (SPOT) Stock: $140 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Spotify (SPOT) recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Spotify (SPOT) Recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Swinburne adjusted...
Society Pass (SOPA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to the company’s Q2 2022 and H1 2022 results. Below are the highlights:
Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock: Why It Surged 32.36%
The stock price of Tupperware Brands (TUP) surged by 32.36% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Tupperware Brands (TUP) surged by 32.36% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Tupperware’s Q2 2022 results. Tupperware Brands had reported a Q2 EPS...
Peraso (PRSO) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.5% Today
The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Peraso announcing the company has received purchase orders from multiple leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers totaling $6.4 million.
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock: Why It Surged Over 35% Today
The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report from Bloomberg that the company is attracting takeover interest.
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 16% Today
The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. MercadoLibre reported a Q2 EPS of $2.43, which was...
PacBio (PACB) Stock: Why It Increased Over 7% Today
The stock price of PacBio (PACB) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of PacBio (PACB) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Below were the...
Medifast (MED) Stock: Why It Fell Over 15% Today
The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Medifast reported a Q2 EPS of $3.87, which was $0.64...
Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) Stock: Why It Surged 85.6%
The stock price of Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) surged by 85.6% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure – surged by 85.6% in the previous trading session. Investors had responded positively to Poseida Therapeutics announcing it has entered into a broad strategic collaboration and license agreement with Roche, focused on developing allogeneic CAR-T therapies directed to hematologic malignancies.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock: Why It Surged 49.33%
The stock price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) surged by 49.33% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) surged by 49.33% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announcing that the APOLLO-B Phase 3 study of patisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, met the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the 6-Minute Walk Test (6-MWT) at 12 months compared to placebo (p-value 0.0162).
Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 60% Today
The stock price of Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) surged by over 60% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) surged by over 60% during intraday trading today. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price has increased over 150% this past week.
Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Stock Surged 46.43%: Details You Should Know
The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) – a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies – increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price increased by 494.2% over the past week.
Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) Stock: Why It Surged 38.26% Today
The stock price of Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) surged by 38.26% today. This is why. The stock price of Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies – surged by 38.26% today. Investors are responding positively to Kintara Therapeutics announcing it has entered into an equity purchase agreement for up to $20 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (LPC), a Chicago-based institutional investor.
VF Corporation (VFC) Stock: $46 Target And Equal-Weight Rating
The shares of VF Corporation (VFC) recently received a $46 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of VF Corporation (VFC) recently received a $46 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih is maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating on the shares. Yih adjusted the...
Charter (CHTR) Stock: $560 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. These are the details. The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. And Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wlodarczak adjusted...
