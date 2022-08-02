Pinterest (PINS) Stock: Why It Surged Over 19% Today

The stock price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) surged by 49.33% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) surged by 49.33% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announcing that the APOLLO-B Phase 3 study of patisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, met the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the 6-Minute Walk Test (6-MWT) at 12 months compared to placebo (p-value 0.0162).

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO