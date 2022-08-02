Pinterest (PINS) Stock: Why It Surged Over 19% Today

Read on pulse2.com
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%
The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: 3-For-1 Split Announced
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock. These are the details. Tesla (TSLA) has announced that the Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one split of the company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
Expedia (EXPE) Stock: $130 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Horowitz noted...
Spotify (SPOT) Stock: $140 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Spotify (SPOT) recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Spotify (SPOT) Recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Swinburne adjusted...
Skillz (SKLZ) Stock: Why It Fell Over 12% Today
The stock price of Skillz (SKLZ) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Skillz (SKLZ) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Skillz reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.15), which was in...
Society Pass (SOPA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to the company’s Q2 2022 and H1 2022 results. Below are the highlights:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock: Why It Surged 49.33%
The stock price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) surged by 49.33% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) surged by 49.33% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announcing that the APOLLO-B Phase 3 study of patisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, met the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the 6-Minute Walk Test (6-MWT) at 12 months compared to placebo (p-value 0.0162).
Why Marpai (MRAI) Is Buying Maestro Health For $22.1 Million
Marpai announced it is buying Maestro Health for $22.1 million. This is why. Marpai – an AI-technology company focused on the Third-Party Administrator (TPA) market supporting self-funded employer health plans – announced it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Maestro Health, a leading TPA servicing over 80 self-insured employers, based in Chicago, Illinois.
Medifast (MED) Stock: Why It Fell Over 15% Today
The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Medifast reported a Q2 EPS of $3.87, which was $0.64...
Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Stock Surged 46.43%: Details You Should Know
The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) – a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies – increased by 46.43% in the previous trading session. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price increased by 494.2% over the past week.
Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 60% Today
The stock price of Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) surged by over 60% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) surged by over 60% during intraday trading today. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price has increased over 150% this past week.
Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock: Why It Surged 32.36%
The stock price of Tupperware Brands (TUP) surged by 32.36% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Tupperware Brands (TUP) surged by 32.36% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Tupperware’s Q2 2022 results. Tupperware Brands had reported a Q2 EPS...
Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) Stock: Why It Surged 85.6%
The stock price of Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) surged by 85.6% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure – surged by 85.6% in the previous trading session. Investors had responded positively to Poseida Therapeutics announcing it has entered into a broad strategic collaboration and license agreement with Roche, focused on developing allogeneic CAR-T therapies directed to hematologic malignancies.
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock: Why It Surged Over 35% Today
The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report from Bloomberg that the company is attracting takeover interest.
Peraso (PRSO) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.5% Today
The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Peraso announcing the company has received purchase orders from multiple leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers totaling $6.4 million.
Lucid Group (LCID) Stock: Why It Fell Over 12% Today
The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Lucid Group reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.33),...
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 16% Today
The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. MercadoLibre reported a Q2 EPS of $2.43, which was...
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock: Why It Fell Over 16% Today
The stock price of Fortinet (FTNT) fell by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Fortinet (FTNT) fell by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Fortinet reported a Q2 EPS of $0.24, which was $0.02...
Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) Stock: Why It Surged 45.83%
The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) – a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders – surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to NeuroOne Medical Technologies announcing that the company entered into an amendment to its Exclusive Development and Distribution Agreement with Zimmer Biomet that will provide the company with a $3.5 million accelerated payment within 10 business days which relates to certain milestone payments.
Charter (CHTR) Stock: $560 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. These are the details. The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. And Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wlodarczak adjusted...
