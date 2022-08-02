House demolished after garbage truck slams into Wilmerding homes in deadly crash

Read on www.wtae.com
wtae.com
Dump truck overturns in Wilkins Township
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Wilkins Township where a dump truck has overturned. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sky 4 with Action Cam is flying over the scene. The dump truck can be seen on its side in the 800 block of Larimer Avenue. The contents of the truck has spilled out onto the road and in front of a home.
CBS News
One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
Red Cross: All residents of 8-story building displaced after fire in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Red Cross is helping multiple residents who were displaced from an apartment building after a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Braddock Avenue at approximately 1:49 p.m. Sunday. After arriving at the scene, crews worked...
wtae.com
Vigil held for driver killed in garbage truck crash
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Family and friends of the driver killed in agarbage truck crash involving two homes held a vigil Saturday night. Forty-seven-year-old Dana Rodericks was driving a Big's Sanitation truck early Tuesday morning driving on Jefferson Street. Allegheny County Police believe Rodericks was attempting to turn onto Patton Street when the truck flipped over and hit two homes.
wtae.com
Braddock apartment fire displaces people living in 37 apartments; cause under investigation
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out inside an apartment building on Braddock Avenue Sunday, displacing people from 37 apartments. Rivers Edge Fire Chief CJ Kaminsky said due to the sprinklers, water damage was found on the first seven floors of...
Group of people opened fire on crowd in Pittsburgh area, injuring 4 teens
A shooting that took place Saturday night in Allegheny County has left four teenagers injured and police searching for suspects. Duquesne and county Housing Authority Police were called to the Orchard Park Housing Community at 9:40 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire and injuries, according to a statement from Allegheny County police.
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
wtae.com
One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. At least four people were hospitalized after an apparent shooting incident along the 1500 block of Brighton...
wtae.com
Local fire department accepting cleaning supplies, clothes, necessities, for Westmoreland County flood victims
LATROBE, Pa. — A massive cleanup project for dozens of homeowners in Westmoreland County is underway after Friday's flash floods left homes and businesses in ruins. Collections to help out have begun at the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department in Latrobe. On Sunday, firefighters collected at least a dozen truckloads...
wtae.com
Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 5500 block of Jackson Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim told police a vehicle pulled up and a man got out and...
Family and friends remember man killed during garbage truck crash in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — Family and friends came together to hold a candlelight vigil and remember 47-year-old Dana Rodericks, who died in a crash on Tuesday. Rodericks was killed when the Big’s Sanitation truck he was driving overturned and crashed into several houses in Wilmerding. Those close to Rodericks...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeremy Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
Two officers injured during incident on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while responding to an incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side. Allegheny County dispatchers issued police, fire and EMS personnel to the intersection of 11th Street and East Carson Street for reports of a man who was acting violently and making threats.
fox8tv.com
Deadly Somerset County Crash
The Somerset County Coroner says a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle. As we await more information from State Police, here is what we know so far as of Thursday evening. Emergency Crews blocked parts of Route 281 in Somerset County early Thursday morning. The crash...
PSP investigating shooting at Aliquippa Police Department building
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police are asking for help finding the person who fired shots at a police building more than a month ago. Investigators say just after 12:01 a.m. on July 1, someone fired multiple rounds at the police station in Aliquippa. “I’m just so angry about the...
wtae.com
Death at Jeannette home under investigation
JEANNETTE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Jeannette, Westmoreland County. Watch the breaking news report from Jeannette in the video above. Police and the coroner were at the scene on Wylie Avenue Thursday afternoon. The person who died has not been identified, and investigators...
Police arrest suspect in this morning’s McKeesport shooting, victim shot in head
McKEESPORT, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in McKeesport that left one man in the hospital Saturday morning. 20-year-old Davon Blue from Homestead was taken into custody Saturday evening. Authorities responded to a scene in McKeesport at around 11:06 a.m. this...
Pittsburgh police: Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said police were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. for the incident near the intersection of Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies. Cruz said a woman, believed to be in...
2 males shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers arrived on the scene of a nine-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7200 block of Formosa Way just before 4:30 a.m. Police said there was a crime scene but no victims...
wtae.com
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
