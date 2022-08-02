Crews Struggle To Slow Northern California’s McKinney Fire

(Siskiyou, CA) — The state’s largest wildfire of the season is now blamed for four deaths. Authorities confirmed yesterday that two more bodies had been found along the path of the massive McKinney Fire. Earlier this week, two bodies were discovered in a burned-out car, with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office saying it appeared they were trying to flee the raging inferno.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO