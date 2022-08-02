Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Linda Daniels
2d ago
WHY does he even get a bond!!!!!!!???? These young people these days!!!!!!!
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Escaped suspect from Eastpointe caught in traffic stop near Brighton
FOX 2 - An escaped suspect from Eastpointe has been taken into custody after a traffic stop outside of Brighton Thursday night. The Eastpointe police say that Devonta Deshawn Moore was caught, along with the help of Livingston County Sheriff and Michigan State Police. Moore was wanted for domestic assault and fleeing and alluding.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 hurt at Oakland County house party when neighbor ‘came over and began to stab people,’ police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Four people were injured at an Oakland County house party when a neighbor “came over and began to stab people,” according to police. The incident happened June 25 at a home in the 700 block of Newman Lane in Pontiac, officials said. Oakland County...
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase suspect in deadly hit-and-run
A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit.
Police Seek Suspect In Detroit Bank Robbery
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a bank robbery. Police are searching for a suspect connected to a bank robbery in Detroit. | Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Police say the suspect walked into the bank and had a note announcing the robbery, stating he was armed with a bomb. After that, the suspect showed the victims a black, cylinder-shaped device that looked like a bomb. According to police, the victims gave the suspect money, and he left the bank walking west on W. 7 Mile from Telegraph. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5840 or 1-800-Speak-Up and leave an anonymous tip. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman With Suspended License Stopped By MSP On Southfield Freeway For Speeding
(CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was speeding on Southfield Freeway with a suspended driver’s license. Michigan State Police say troopers stopped the woman at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, after she was driving 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on Southfield Freeway near Michigan Avenue. Troopers say the woman only had an identification card on her, but no driver’s license. A check revealed that her license was suspended and had multiple warrants out of several agencies. Troopers say when they asked her to step out of the vehicle she refused and tried to make a video call instead. After she continued to ignore directions, troopers removed her from the vehicle, handcuffed, and arrested her. She was transported to the Livonia Police Department for her outstanding warrants. No one was injured. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned
(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
WNEM
Police: Suspect in custody for OWI after crashing into ditch
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody for operating while intoxicated after crashing his car into a ditch, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. Police officers responded to the crash in the 7300 block of Porter Road to discover the driver had left the...
fox2detroit.com
Feds find pounds of fentanyl hidden in rafters, guns during raids of Detroit homes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drug Enforcement Agency agents found drugs and guns when they raided two Detroit homes last month. According to court documents, federal investigators determined that George Wallace may be trafficking drugs, and identified three locations where he spends time – two homes in Detroit and an apartment in Southfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pounds of fentanyl found in basement rafters during raid
DETROIT – More than 5 pounds of fentanyl were recovered from two locations last week when federal agents raided three southeast Michigan homes connected to a suspected drug trafficker, authorities said. A DEA investigation led to raids at two homes in Detroit and an apartment in Southfield on July...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit 3-year-old shot while playing with 'assault-type rifle', gun dumped after shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said a 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot with an ‘assault-type rifle’ that was later found dumped at an abandoned elementary school early Thursday morning. Detroit Police Capt. Michael Chambers said the 3-year-old girl and another child were playing with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Taylor man caught robbing 77-year-old woman’s home in Dearborn Heights, police say
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An armed robber from Taylor is facing 10 charges after was caught breaking into a 77-year-old woman’s home in Dearborn Heights, police said. Dearborn Heights officers said they were called around 6 a.m. July 27 to a home on Evangeline Street, south of Cherry Hill Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after police chase in Southfield, officials say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man wanted for hitting and killing a Detroit father is arrested after a three-week manhunt. Officials say the man was taken into custody following a police chase in Southfield. A tip call to crime stoppers helped police identify the driver who hit and killed Lamar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Roseville man charged with harassing Hazel Park police with over 150 calls
A Roseville man is charged with making multiple harassing phone calls to the Hazel Park police dispatch after police say they made a traffic stop on him. Dwayne L. Dye, 52, was arraigned Thursday in Hazel Park 43rd District Court on a charge of violating a city ordinance prohibiting harassing phone calls.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run death of father after gentleman's club argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man wanted for the intentional hit-and-run death of a Detroit father who was killed after trying to protect a woman at a gentleman's club on 8 Mile.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Heights home invasion suspect caught in the act after 77-year-old victim flees, calls police
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home invasion suspect was caught in the act after allegedly breaking into a Dearborn Heights home last week, police said. Michael Clegg, 33, of Taylor, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree safe breaking, first-degree home invasion, interfering with crime report, possession of a weapon as a felon, and felony firearms, in connection with the July 27 crime.
Mysterious deaths in Macomb Township may not be a murder
The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the medical examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl found dead in a Macomb Township home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials looking for suspect involved with a Washtenaw County murder
DETROIT – Officials are looking for a suspect who was involved in a murder that took place in Washtenaw County. According to The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was involved in a shooting that took place on June 28 in Ypsilanti. Officials reported that Brown...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Department wants help finding bank robber on city’s west side, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the suspect involved in a bank robbery that took place in Detroit, officials say. Police say the incident occurred July 29 around 11:45 a.m. in the 19100 block of Telegraph Road in Detroit. Officials say the suspect walked into the...
Resident escapes during home invasion; police catch suspect in the act
Dearborn Heights police say a home invasion suspect was caught in the act after the quick-thinking actions of the homeowner and her neighbor.
Detroit police shoot, critically injure man after he allegedly pulls gun during chase
A man was shot by police Tuesday night in southwest Detroit. Detroit Police Chief James White said officers were on “proactive patrol” when they identified a man known to them as a gang member about 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Annabelle Street. White said a chase ensued when officers attempted to stop...
Comments / 6