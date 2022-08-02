Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M

(CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was speeding on Southfield Freeway with a suspended driver’s license. Michigan State Police say troopers stopped the woman at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, after she was driving 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on Southfield Freeway near Michigan Avenue. Troopers say the woman only had an identification card on her, but no driver’s license. A check revealed that her license was suspended and had multiple warrants out of several agencies. Troopers say when they asked her to step out of the vehicle she refused and tried to make a video call instead. After she continued to ignore directions, troopers removed her from the vehicle, handcuffed, and arrested her. She was transported to the Livonia Police Department for her outstanding warrants. No one was injured. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO