Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say

A Vueling aircraft. Thiago Prudencio/Getty Images

A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported.

Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off.

It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data.

Passengers had to spend two hours on a plane that was flying at low altitude after the aircraft took off with too much fuel, The Independent reported.

The Vueling flight departed from London's Gatwick Airport on Sunday evening and was due to head to Rome. Instead, it was diverted back to the UK airport, according to data from the flight-tracking site Flightradar24.

The plane flew around the south coast of England for one hour and 51 minutes, according to Flightradar24. While the aircraft was circling, its altitude ranged from 5,900 to 8,000 feet, Flightradar24's data showed.

After almost two hours, the plane landed back at Gatwick Airport about 11:30 p.m., according to Flightradar24.

A screenshot of the Vueling flight circling the UK coast after taking off from London's Gatwick Airport. FlightRadar24

Some apparent passengers tweeted about the incident.

"After 5 minutes from the take off the pilot found out there was too much fuel on the plane," Francesco Ricci tweeted. "Now they are back in Gatwick and removing the unnecessary fuel."

Another person tweeted at Vueling, asking the Spanish airline whether passengers on the flight could access the toilet with the plane flying at a low altitude.

A Twitter account called Flight Emergency, which has more than 82,700 followers, tweeted about the Vueling flight, saying the plane was "burning fuel just off the south coast for over an hour" and returned to the airport "due to having too much fuel onboard."

Vueling did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the flight disruption and reports of excess fuel. Its owner, International Airlines Group, forwarded our request to Vueling.

Flightradar24 data showed the aircraft departed for another flight from London the next day and landed in Barcelona, Spain, on time.

Plane-fuel problems add to the list of issues that passengers are facing during a chaotic travel season. A Delta Air Lines plane had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean last week because of a fuel imbalance, the airline confirmed to Insider. One passenger on board the flight told Insider he was terrified and thought he was going to die.

In addition, the crew of a Qantas Airways plane recently had to declare an emergency to get priority landing because the plane had only 40 minutes' worth of fuel left.