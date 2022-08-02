Read on foxlexington.com
Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) The May 24 murder of a Lexington man was meant to send a message, police said. The crime scene suggested to detectives Malcolm Long never saw the shooter coming. “There was no altercation or anything like that,” said Detective Anthony Delimpo. “He was caught completely off...
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Lexington Fire Dept. for their work in flood rescues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Lexington for part of the day Thursday to honor the Lexington Fire Department (LFD) for their work in the eastern Kentucky flood rescues. Along with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, the two expressed their thanks to firefighters who went...
UK student directs thousands in donations to flood-stricken eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s been one week since floods devastated eastern Kentucky. People all over are looking for ways to give back. A University of Kentucky graduate student is taking the initiative to bring as many donations and supplies, on her own, to give back to the place she calls home.
Nicholasville man handed 93-month sentence for drug distribution, money laundering
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Nicholasville man was sentenced to 93 months in federal prison on Monday. Demetrius Burt Catching, 32, pleaded guilty to the distribution of marijuana and money laundering in March 2021. According to the Department of Justice, Catching admitted to distributing marijuana in the Lexington...
Woodford County community comes together to support eastern Kentucky flood relief
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — Flood relief donations are popping up everywhere, and the Woodford County community is joining in. All this week, several spots will be taking flood relief donation items. The biggest needs right now are cleaning supplies, plastic totes, drinking water, and hygiene items. Woodford County...
Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain chances rise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The first half of today will be mainly dry, but storm chances increase this afternoon and evening. The atmosphere has lots of available moisture for these storms to tap into, which means heavy rain is possible. Some of the storms could also be strong with gusty winds.
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Strong storms return late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After a mainly dry and hot day across the Commonwealth, the pattern ramps back up as unsettled weather returns. Rain and storm chances are in the forecast for the next 7 days!. Wednesday tonight, partly cloudy skies win out as warm and muggy lows...
UK football holds media day as season opener nears
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football team held its annual Media Day on Wednesday afternoon at Kroger Field, kicking off the season with its first official practice of fall camp earlier Wednesday. Head coach Mark Stoops called it the best first day of practice he’s seen in his 10-year career at Kentucky.
