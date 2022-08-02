ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) The May 24 murder of a Lexington man was meant to send a message, police said. The crime scene suggested to detectives Malcolm Long never saw the shooter coming. “There was no altercation or anything like that,” said Detective Anthony Delimpo. “He was caught completely off...
Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain chances rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The first half of today will be mainly dry, but storm chances increase this afternoon and evening. The atmosphere has lots of available moisture for these storms to tap into, which means heavy rain is possible. Some of the storms could also be strong with gusty winds.
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Strong storms return late week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After a mainly dry and hot day across the Commonwealth, the pattern ramps back up as unsettled weather returns. Rain and storm chances are in the forecast for the next 7 days!. Wednesday tonight, partly cloudy skies win out as warm and muggy lows...
UK football holds media day as season opener nears

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football team held its annual Media Day on Wednesday afternoon at Kroger Field, kicking off the season with its first official practice of fall camp earlier Wednesday. Head coach Mark Stoops called it the best first day of practice he’s seen in his 10-year career at Kentucky.
