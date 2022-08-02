Read on markets.businessinsider.com
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Despite its fury, China's actual response to Pelosi's Taiwan trip looks like its standard playbook, experts say
China announced live-fire drills around Taiwan and banned thousands of food imports after Pelosi's visit. Two experts say that's all expected.
China sanctions Pelosi and her family in revenge for her Taiwan visit, calling it an 'egregious provocation'
Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week after China warned her not to. China has long pressured other countries not to recognize Taiwan as a country.
US orders aircraft carrier to stay near Taiwan as Chinese planes and ships deploy near the island and missiles fly in response to Pelosi's visit
Taiwan's defense ministry said China's military sent 68 aircraft and 13 ships to participate in military drills around the Taiwan Strait on Friday.
Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'
Lindsey Graham mocked Putin as the Senate was set to vote on Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession. "Without you, we wouldn't be here," Graham said in comments directed at Putin. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the historically neutral Nordic nations to seek NATO membership. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South...
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Sen. Raphael Warnock wants to tweak Manchin inflation deal to expand government-funded healthcare to 4 million people
The senator, who is up for reelection in November, wants to offer an amendment that would expand Medicaid in 12 states.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
On Biden's inauguration day, Trump lawyer John Eastman was still pitching ways to overturn the Georgia vote: report
John Eastman was still pitching ideas for overturning the Georgia vote on Biden's inauguration day. Eastman suggested to Rudy Giuliani that they look for election fraud in the Georgia runoff polls. In the same email, he asked Giuliani for advice on how to claim $270,000 in legal fees from Trump.
5 former Treasury secretaries — including one of George W. Bush's — throw their support behind Manchin's inflation-fighting bill
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for Americans and should be passed immediately, the former secretaries said.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says a Biden-Trump 2024 rematch would be a 'frustrating and depressing dynamic'
GOP Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan said he doesn't want a Trump-Biden 2024 rematch. "That is a very messed up and frustrating and depressing dynamic," he told CNN on Friday. Meijer lost his primary against a Trump-backed challenger earlier this week. Republican Rep. Peter Meijer on Friday said he does...
3 senators missed the vote on Sweden and Finland joining NATO — but all were in favor, leaving Josh Hawley as a lone dissenter
Sens. John Cornyn, Jeff Merkley, and Patrick Leahy all support Finland and Sweden joining NATO, but didn't show for the vote. They all gave reasons.
Inflation hurts, but we're in real trouble when people can't get a job
The Fed has said cooling inflation will likely involve a rise in unemployment as the labor market softens. Higher unemployment, however, is the "first and foremost" risk to the economy, Goldman Sachs said. Letting the US lose jobs is "pure waste," while inflation is simply "redistribution," another economist said. It's...
China aircraft and ships carried out simulated attack drills, says Taiwan – live news
US, Australia and Japan call for China to cease military exercises around Taiwan; Beijing’s suspension of climate talks with US ‘punishes the world’, says John Kerry
Dueling bids for US-made fighter jets could inflame tensions between 2 of NATO's least friendly members
Turkey and Greece have both asked to buy new US fighter jets, and they might not both get what they want.
China's social media users were threatening war over Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Now they're talking about sand.
With the chances of an all-out war diminishing, Chinese social media users have rallied en masse behind a sand export ban against Taiwan.
The US has a veto on what Russian targets Ukraine hits with its HIMARS artillery, general suggests
The US has a veto on targets for US-supplied HIMARS, a military official hinted. Maj. Gen.Vadym Skibitsky made the remarks to British newspaper The Telegraph on Monday. A Pentagon spokesman confirmed data-sharing with Ukraine but did not comment on any veto. The US has an effective veto on Russian targets...
