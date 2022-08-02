ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Mike Rounds – Weekly Round(s) Up – July 25-31, 2022

By Mitchell Now
mitchellnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mitchellnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation

The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Hill mourns Walorski and two aides

A TERRIBLE LOSS — The flags fly at half mast today on Capitol Hill as colleagues mourn Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died suddenly yesterday. We have much more on that below. CHANGE IS IN THE AIR— …for the Democrats’ signature climate, tax and health care bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
The Independent

Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state

Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
U.S. POLITICS
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bossert
Person
Mike Rounds
NBC News

Hawley and Cruz were ‘right’ to object on January 6th, says Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters

Blake Masters, Republican candidate for Senate in Arizona, tells NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard that he thinks Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) were representing the concerns of their constituents when they objected to presidential certification on January 6th, 2021, despite the lack of evidence of any wrongdoing and the state certifications which had already passed.July 29, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#South Dakotans#Boys Girls Nation#Ag#Trinity Cyber#British#National Cyber#Senate Bible Study
Axios

Scoop: Republicans' last-minute Cheney lifeline

A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a Trump-backed primary challenge, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The previously unreported effort shows how some Republicans are trying to surreptitiously undercut the former president's revenge campaign, which has so far claimed the political lives of a significant chunk of GOP critics.
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Michael Benett

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Colorado is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy