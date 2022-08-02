Senator Mike Rounds – Weekly Round(s) Up – July 25-31, 2022

Read on mitchellnow.com
Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation
The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
Senate GOP backtracks after veterans bill firestorm
Republican leaders are promising a veterans' health care bill blocked by most of their members will pass this week, even as some still blame Democrats for the blockade.
Hill mourns Walorski and two aides
A TERRIBLE LOSS — The flags fly at half mast today on Capitol Hill as colleagues mourn Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died suddenly yesterday. We have much more on that below. CHANGE IS IN THE AIR— …for the Democrats’ signature climate, tax and health care bill.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 1 Month to Primary: Polls
Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, is still fighting hard to retain her House seat with just a month until she faces off against Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the western state's GOP primary. Cheney, a staunch conservative who voted with Trump more...
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Josh Hawley, senator who ran from Capitol mob, mocked by home paper
Kansas City Star editorial excoriates Republican as ‘laughingstock’ as memes based on January 6 video proliferate
Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
Potential rival or running mate? Kristi Noem, the governor denying Trump a face on Mount Rushmore
South Dakota Republican says monument is ‘special just the way it is’, while speculation grows she is trying to broaden her national appeal
Hawley and Cruz were ‘right’ to object on January 6th, says Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters
Blake Masters, Republican candidate for Senate in Arizona, tells NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard that he thinks Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) were representing the concerns of their constituents when they objected to presidential certification on January 6th, 2021, despite the lack of evidence of any wrongdoing and the state certifications which had already passed.July 29, 2022.
Senate GOP launches ads in two blue states
The NRSC has talked for months about the two blue states being in play. This week, they're launching ads.
In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill
Originally published July 28 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough forcefully denounced the U.S. Senate’s unexpected decision to kill a bill that would have provided health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits while stationed around the world. In...
Cheney targeted in new ad blitz by PAC supporting Trump-endorsed challenger Hageman in Wyoming primary
EXCLUSIVE: An outside group chaired by Donald Trump Jr. is going up with a three-week-long ad blitz in the runup to Wyoming’s August 16 primary in support of Harriet Hageman, the Republican congressional candidate who with former President Donald Trump’s support is primary challenging GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.
Scoop: Republicans' last-minute Cheney lifeline
A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a Trump-backed primary challenge, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The previously unreported effort shows how some Republicans are trying to surreptitiously undercut the former president's revenge campaign, which has so far claimed the political lives of a significant chunk of GOP critics.
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Michael Benett
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Colorado is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)
Stevens projected winner over Levin in Michigan 11th congressional district
NBC News projects Rep. Haley Stevens wins the primary for the 11th congressional district in Michigan over progressive Rep. Andy Levin.Aug. 3, 2022.
