Fort Pierre to host 51st Annual South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo August 19-21

Lady A cancels tour including South Dakota State Fair show
HURON, S.D. – Lady A has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 tour, including their show at the South Dakota State Fair scheduled for Sunday, September 4. In light of this recent announcement, South Dakota State Fair officials are working diligently with their talent agency to find a new headliner.
SDSU Extension encourages producers to prepare for extreme heat temperatures
Brookings, S.D. – SDSU Extension provides resources to help livestock producers across the state prepare for extreme temperatures, and with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 90s over the next week, it is important for producers to prepare and have proper mitigation strategies in place to reduce heat stress on livestock.
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing. The board’s three retired judges voted unanimously to deny motions from the governor to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to grant a 60-day extension while they consider the complaints’ merits.
Mel’s Musings – I told you so…..
One of the few things I miss about not being in politics anymore is the “I told you so” moments. One of my favorites, from my legislative days, was the bonding of the tobacco settlement payments from a class action suit against the tobacco companies. South Dakota was supposed to get something like $700 million and Governor Janklow sold our stake to the bonding companies for something like $250 million. (It’s been thirty years or more, so my numbers are approximate not Gospel.)
Governor Kristi Noem – Cautiously optimistic: South Dakota’s finances and the future
Earlier this week, the State of South Dakota closed the financial books for fiscal year 2022 with a record-breaking $115.5 million surplus. This historic surplus was a combination of revenues unexpectedly being $72.3 million above what was adopted by the legislature this past session and the general fund budget for state government operations having expenses $43.2 million less than budgeted.
Mt. Vernon Mustangs 10, Redfield DQ 0
MITCHELL — The Mount Vernon Mustangs became the first of our Mitchell Radio Group listening area teams to advance into the second round of the SDABA 2022 Class B state tournament with a 10-0 win over Redfield DQ in seven innings on Thursday. Bradley Dean earned the win on...
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration approval for June storm
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem announced today that South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help South Dakota local governments in six counties statewide recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14, 2022.
Peterson named new SD Highway Patrol Assistant Superintendent
PIERRE, S.D. – Lt. Joel Peterson, a 20-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, has been named as the Patrol’s new assistant superintendent in charge of field operations. Peterson began his new duties last week. He was promoted to major during a pinning ceremony held Monday (today)....
