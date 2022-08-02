ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

August is Summer Sun Safety Month. Here’s how you can protect yourself from powerful UV rays:

By Ally Peters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWgLk_0h1YNOTp00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s hard to not want to get outside nearly any chance possible during Rochester summers. When the 80-degree days are short-lived, most people want to make the most of them.

But safety during the summer is incredibly important to keep in mind, especially with skin cancer being the most common cancer in the United States .

With August being Summer Sun Safety Month, we spoke with the American Cancer Society to discuss what safety tips you should keep in mind.

Why is Summer Sun Safety Month so important?

“Here in Western New York, the sun finally shines and everybody’s coming out to coming out of hibernation and seeing parts of their skin that they haven’t seen in quite a long time, and getting out and enjoying the beautiful area that we live. It’s a great time to think about how to do it safely and protect yourself from melanoma and other skin cancers,” said Jason Coleman, with the American Cancer Society.

What are some of the benefits of the sun?

“Being in the sun allows the body to naturally produce Vitamin D, which has some helpful benefits, but you know, everything in moderation and there are safer ways to get your Vitamin D through your diet and supplements than actually getting out in the sun,” Coleman said.

What are some of the dangers of being in the sun too much?

“Skin cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed forms of cancer, so it’s quite common,” Coleman said. “The major cause of skin cancer is exposure to UV. UV rays are being out in the sun, so exercise caution, use sunscreen, cover up your skin, wear hats, protect your eyes, and don’t overlook the importance of interacting with your healthcare team regularly.”

According to the American Cancer Society website, UV radiation is a “form of electromagnetic radiation that comes from the sun and man-made sources like tanning beds and welding torches.” Sunlight is the main source of UV radiation.

Some tips to keep in mind:

  • UV rays are the strongest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
  • UV rays are stronger during the spring and summer months
  • UV exposure goes down as you get farther from the equator
  • More clouds can affect UV exposure, but rays can still reach the ground even on cloudy days
  • UV rays can bound off of surfaces, like water, sand, snow and pavement, and can lead to an increase in exposure

What should you be on the lookout for on your skin?

“A reminder: you know your skin better than anyone, right? You’ve seen it your whole life. So if you see something that doesn’t look normal, in particular, a spot that may be changing in shape, bleeding, itchy, that’s something that you certainly want to bring to the attention of your medical provider and your dermatologist,” Coleman said.

Coleman adds it’s important to have an annual appointment with your primary care provider to discuss your skin. He also said annual appointments with a dermatologist are important so you can look at your whole body and catch anything before it turns into cancer.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. It’s estimated that roughly 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.

For more summer sun safety tips, you can visit the American Cancer Society’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rain gardens mitigate flooding in yards and help the environment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you heard of green roofs? Also called rain gardens, these additions to your home or garden can not only help spruce up your landscape, but serve as an environmentally-friendly way to prevent storm water flooding. On days where the rain is too much for your gutters or roofs to handle, rain […]
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Assembly Completed: Pumpkin Hook Carnival Now Live

The revived fireman’s carnival at Pumpkin Hook opens today but I stopped by two days earlier and the entertainment had already started. On this past Tuesday the carnival crew was assembling the rides. The crew is a colorful group. But first a word about the carnival. It’s a small...
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Weather you can “wear” makes the return to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A cold front came through Western New York earlier today and that produced a refreshing breeze with lower amounts of humidity. The comfortable weather will continue tonight, but that will change through the middle of the week. A warm front is expected to approach the area tomorrow and that will bring another surge of heat and humidity.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
LOTTERY
WHEC TV-10

More than 400 guests dressed in white to attend Trillium Health fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Trillium Health's White Party is back to celebrate the progress made towards an AIDS-free generation. More than 400 guests, dressed in their best white outfits, will attend Trillium Health's largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. “The White Party is incredibly...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Coleman
wnypapers.com

Hochul launches health care worker bonus program

State budget allocates $1.3 billion to Medicaid program for retention of employees in frontline health care & mental hygiene positions. √ Online portal launching for eligible employers to disburse funds to qualified employees. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the health care and mental hygiene worker bonus program. Enacted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update August 2

New COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CITY News

Monroe County’s oldest building to get a checkup

The Stone-Tolan Historic Site on East Avenue housed early settlers, barflys, travelers, and even a future king. Monroe County’s oldest standing structure, a former farmhouse and tavern in Brighton that once lodged a future king, is about to get a checkup. The Landmark Society of Western New York plans to use a $9,500 preservation grant from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of NYS for...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Alert canceled for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE: Police have recently canceled the alert for Frank Gugino on Friday morning. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Vitamin D#Uv#Diseases#General Health#Skin Cancer#Summer Sun Safety Month
wiareport.com

Six Women Scholars Who Have Been Appointed to Named Professorships at the University of Rochester

The University of Rochester in New York has announced the appointment of 134 scholars to named professorships. Six of these appointments went to women. , a professor of piano at the Eastman School of Music, was named the Wentworth Family Professor. She made her debut with the Leningrad Philharmonic at the age of 16. When she accepted an invitation from the Leningrad Conservatory, she became the youngest professor ever appointed for this position in the history of the school. She later was a professor of piano at the Russian Academy of Music in Moscow.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Needed rain, but just not excessive rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It was just a matter of time before the heat and humidity made a return to Rochester. A warm front is approaching Western New York and this will produce a southwest flow with a surge of tropical air. Thursday into early Friday this soupy air,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy