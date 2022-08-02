Celebrate National Night Out in the Hudson Valley

Read on wpdh.com
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Cheers! Local Favorite Selected to Craft Official Beer of the Dutchess County Fair
It's official fair season here in the Hudson Valley, with some county fairs already behind us, others underway, and the always anticipated Dutchess County Fair on the horizon. Every year we get pretty excited about what additions will be coming to our favorite fairs, concerts, fun food finds, but what about booze? One very popular Poughkeepsie based brewery is very excited to have been selected to brew a beer exclusively for the Dutchess County Fair this year. Let's find out what's brewing.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Kingston’s Biggest Party of the Year is Labor Day Weekend
It’s one of the biggest and most fun days of the year in Kingston, and it’s coming up in just a few short weeks. What am I talking about? The Hooley on the Hudson, of course. If you’re from the Hudson valley, especially the Ulster County area, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even attended the annual Hooley on the Hudson Celebration. It’s a day of fun for the entire family.
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Summer Staycation Spots and Activities
We've got some popular Hudson Valley staycation spots for when you're on a tight budget. When you wanna do some traveling, but your wallet tells you otherwise, a staycation is always a popular alternative. A staycation or holistay, is a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within a day's distance from home, not requiring overnight accommodations. Perhaps a backyard pool, a visit to local parks and museums, or attending local festivals and amusement parks.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of the country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. Its beauty and remoteness make it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About
One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.
Town of Wallkill Supervisor Condemns Animal Event at Local Fairs
It's fair season in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Soon your local fairground site will be filled with deep fried dough, amusement rides, entertainment and even animals. Many fairs have everything from your local 4H club showing off cows and goats to far more exotic animals like reptiles and monkeys.
Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown
Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced. The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday,...
I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park
It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
They’re Racing In Kingston, NY for The 27th Year
I myself have never attended a Soap Box Derby. I know, crazy that I have never seen a derby but a lot of people in my age group may have missed out when it comes to a lot of cool stuff. Hopefully, you have had the fun of being part of a Soap Box Derby Car build at some point. And then hopefully you got to race it.
New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley
Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
The Rodeo Is Coming to Dutchess County!
Have you ever been to a real live rodeo? I’ve been to a lot of different things… plenty of concerts, races, ball games, but I’ve never been to a rodeo in person. I’ve watched them on television, but from what I’ve heard, there is nothing like the excitement of being at a live rodeo. The thing is, there aren’t a lot of rodeos happening here in the Hudson valley. But that’s about to change.
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow
Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Pay to Park at Newburgh Waterfront? You Can Still Park Free, I Think
A big change has happened to the Newburgh waterfront. I'm not sure if I missed something but during my last trip to the Newburgh Waterfront, I noticed something that I never noticed before. Do you have to pay to park in the parking lots??. Since When?. Forgive me if this...
