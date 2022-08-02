ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Teen shot, killed inside transit station on Monday in St. Louis

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fatal shooting in Normandy prompts Major Case Squad investigation

NORMANDY, Mo. — A man was found dead in Normandy on Sunday, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating. Officers with the Normandy Police Department were sent to the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road on Sunday. There the officers found a man with what looked like a gunshot wound, a statement from the Major Case Squad said.
NORMANDY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near north St. Louis firehouse

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a second was injured in a double shooting near a firehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Halls Ferry and North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood at around 8:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds and a red Mazda sedan crashed into a light pole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Taco Bell in Ballwin catches fire early Monday

BALLWIN, Mo. — A Taco Bell in the 15000 block of Manchester Road in Ballwin caught fire at about 3 am. Monday. The Metro West Fire Protection District responded to the restaurant fire. The first firefighters on scene could see visible flames coming from the building. No one was...
BALLWIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#St Louis Police#Amtrak#Violent Crime#Louis#Poplar Streets
5 On Your Side

Red Cross announces 3 additional multi-agency resource center dates for flooding victims

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross announced three additional dates for the Multi-Agency Resource Centers in the St. Louis area after overwhelming demand last week. The Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs, will be held at Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The MARCs will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and masks are required by the church where the event is being held.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Charles police: Witness cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of armed robber

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis man who shot and killed a suspect in a violent St. Charles robbery spree last month will not face any charges. The St. Charles Police Department confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared the man of any wrongdoing. 5 On Your Side is not naming him as he has not been charged with a crime.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

Man found dead in vehicle in creek in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Police in Maplewood said a man was found dead Friday morning in a creek. Maplewood and Shrewsbury police are investigating what happened before the man's SUV veered off Shewsbury Avenue and into a creek in the 3600 block of Big Bend Boulevard Thursday evening. Maplewood police...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy