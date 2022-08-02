Teen shot, killed inside transit station on Monday in St. Louis

Read on www.ksdk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Related
Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.
25-year-old woman dead after shooting on N. Broadway in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in St. Louis. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., St. Louis police were called for a shooting in the 2500 block of N. Broadway. There, a woman was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a vehicle...
Fatal shooting in Normandy prompts Major Case Squad investigation
NORMANDY, Mo. — A man was found dead in Normandy on Sunday, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating. Officers with the Normandy Police Department were sent to the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road on Sunday. There the officers found a man with what looked like a gunshot wound, a statement from the Major Case Squad said.
Firefighters find body while battling blaze in Monroe County
WATERLOO, Ill. — Firefighters found the body of a person while putting out a fire in Waterloo, Illinois, on Sunday, the Monroe County Coroner wrote in a statement. The firefighters were responding to a fire that spread throughout a home in the 100 block of Quail Run Drive, the statement said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman beaten to death by son in apartment, source reports
ST. LOUIS — A woman was beaten to death by her son inside the Phyllis Wheatley Apartments on Locust Avenue Friday morning, a source told 5 On Your Side. The victim's son walked to police headquarters and told security officers he had killed someone in the apartment complex, according to a source.
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near north St. Louis firehouse
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a second was injured in a double shooting near a firehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Halls Ferry and North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood at around 8:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds and a red Mazda sedan crashed into a light pole.
Taco Bell in Ballwin catches fire early Monday
BALLWIN, Mo. — A Taco Bell in the 15000 block of Manchester Road in Ballwin caught fire at about 3 am. Monday. The Metro West Fire Protection District responded to the restaurant fire. The first firefighters on scene could see visible flames coming from the building. No one was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
Red Cross announces 3 additional multi-agency resource center dates for flooding victims
ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross announced three additional dates for the Multi-Agency Resource Centers in the St. Louis area after overwhelming demand last week. The Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs, will be held at Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The MARCs will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and masks are required by the church where the event is being held.
St. Charles police: Witness cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of armed robber
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis man who shot and killed a suspect in a violent St. Charles robbery spree last month will not face any charges. The St. Charles Police Department confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared the man of any wrongdoing. 5 On Your Side is not naming him as he has not been charged with a crime.
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It was heartbreaking': Rock Hill restaurant back open after closing down twice due to flooding
ROCK HILL, Mo. — A Rock Hill restaurant is back open this weekend after it had to close down twice due to flooding. The basement of Trainwreck Saloon flooded completely from the historic rainfall that hit the St. Louis metro area on Tuesday, July 26. It left six inches...
Man found dead in vehicle in creek in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Police in Maplewood said a man was found dead Friday morning in a creek. Maplewood and Shrewsbury police are investigating what happened before the man's SUV veered off Shewsbury Avenue and into a creek in the 3600 block of Big Bend Boulevard Thursday evening. Maplewood police...
22-year-old charged with six felony counts, including second-degree murder
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was charged with six felony accounts, including second-degree murder. Chappelle Taylor, of Castle Point, has been charged with counts related to the shooting of the mother of his child and the death of the woman's father. On Aug. 1, Taylor confronted a...
'It was spiritual' | Accused transit station killer speaks at court hearing
ST. LOUIS — Montrel Alexander questioned a judge Wednesday who said she believed he was a danger to society. "I am not a threat to society, I've been followed by people, I've been trying to leave town," the 21-year-old told Judge Calea Stovall-Reid. She then summarized some of the...
St. Louis police seeking assistance identifying vehicle, suspect in armed robbery
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday it needed help identifying a suspect and suspect vehicle in an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday. According to police, three people were robbed at gunpoint by a man in a black Kia Soul at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 10th block of North Euclid Avenue.
Florissant business owners plead for help with flood damage
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Business owners in Florissant are pleading for the community's help. Flood damage still has many of their doors closed, as the recovery continues. The damage to businesses in Florissant isn't on just one street; the line of shut-down stores actually stretches over one-mile long. Many business...
St. Francois Co. woman hopes to lower legal BAC to .04 for first responders
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County mother has successfully lobbied more than 20 states to consider changing their drunk driving laws, and now she’s taking aim at the legal limit for first responders. “It’s very concerning,” said Cecilia Williams. That’s how Cecilia Williams describes...
17-year-old boy dies after shooting near Carr Square in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Carr Square early Tuesday morning. Jamari Adams, of St. Louis, was identified as the victim by St. Louis police Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cass Avenue, according to...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0