SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department said it received 911 calls at around 8:10 a.m. about a man with a weapon hitting people inside a McDonalds located at 9422 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. Officers headed to the scene minutes later to find an injured victim and the suspect.
Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death Thursday afternoon. Police are currently on scene on the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is right off of East Oltorf Street near the 76 gas station. Officials said calls began coming in...
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
Homeless camp shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Austin homeless camp last month. 21-year-old Cesar Lopez was arrested July 28 for the shooting of 37-year-old Michael Richardson. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Lopez less than a mile from where the shooting happened.
One person dead following a single-vehicle crash on MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway in North Austin on Thursday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident shortly after 8 p.m., saying they were at the scene of a vehicle rescue at 11700-11900 N. MoPac near Duval Road. They reported that a single vehicle had crashed into a guardrail.
Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
