SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin. APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.
Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin
On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
One dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Austin
The Austin Police Department was on the scene investigating the shooting.
Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
'Zero closure' | Shana DiMambro's family says new info on her death leaves more questions
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office believes it could take anywhere from several months to a year for the Travis County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death for 45-year-old Shana DiMambro. Over the phone on Saturday, CCSO public information officer Jennifer Smith told KENS...
Man arrested in North Austin after injuring McDonald's employee then barricading inside
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody Thursday after injuring a McDonald's employee while barricading himself inside the restaurant in North Austin. APD says at 8:01 a.m. dispatch received reports of an armed man hitting people inside the McDonald's at 9422 North...
Officials arrest second suspect in shooting death outside South Austin LA Fitness location
A man wanted in connection with a May shooting death in South Austin was apprehended in Colorado on Tuesday. The U.S. Marshals said its Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, along with other law enforcement agencies, located and arrested fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, in Monument, Colorado, on Aug. 2. Bagwell...
Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department said it received 911 calls at around 8:10 a.m. about a man with a weapon hitting people inside a McDonalds located at 9422 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. Officers headed to the scene minutes later to find an injured victim and the suspect.
Travis County judge overseeing drunken driving cases pleads guilty to DWI
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County judge who presides over drunken driving cases will serve just one day in jail after pleading guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Lipscombe, who has presided over the Travis County Court-at-Law No. 3...
Police investigating suspicious death in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death Thursday afternoon. Police are currently on scene on the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is right off of East Oltorf Street near the 76 gas station. Officials said calls began coming in...
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
Homeless camp shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Austin homeless camp last month. 21-year-old Cesar Lopez was arrested July 28 for the shooting of 37-year-old Michael Richardson. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Lopez less than a mile from where the shooting happened.
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry to state regulatory agency on law enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced his appointment of indicted Austin police officer and defeated Texas House candidate Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry will now serve on the regulatory state agency that, according to its website, establishes and enforces standards...
Texas homicide suspect arrested in Colorado, 1 suspect still at large
A Texas homicide suspect was arrested in Colorado on Tuesday now leaving only one out of three suspects at large, according to a deputy U.S. Marshal.
One person dead following a single-vehicle crash on MoPac
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway in North Austin on Thursday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident shortly after 8 p.m., saying they were at the scene of a vehicle rescue at 11700-11900 N. MoPac near Duval Road. They reported that a single vehicle had crashed into a guardrail.
Burnet County Jail bookings for July 29-Aug. 5, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Great horned owl rescued from mud pond at Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory
AUSTIN, Texas — A great horned owl was rescued from an Austin mud pond over the weekend. Local bird photographer Mark Wilson reached out to KVUE about the owl. He said it was found Saturday morning, stuck in the mud on Pond 1W of the Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory.
