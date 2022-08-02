Arkansas School Safety Commission to present final report Tuesday

Read on www.ktbs.com
Related
KTBS
Governor Hutchinson announces Arkansas School Safety Commission findings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission on Tuesday. The report emphasized the importance of school districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. The Commission shared recommendations being considered in...
KHBS
Arkansas governor sets date for special session on tax cuts, school safety grant
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told 40/29 News the state's special session will begin Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Hutchinson expects the session to last three days. The governor will issue an official proclamation Friday that will call for the session. The session will focus on income tax cuts. Arkansas ended the...
Arkansas state elections board denies ballot initiative to block Pope Co. casino
A state election board on Wednesday blocked an effort to put a new measure in front of Arkansas voters that would stop development of a casino in Pope County.
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas School Safety Task Force announces recommendations
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Hutchinson commissioned a task force on school safety, chaired by Dr. Cheryl May, following the tragic shooting in Uvalde. "We have made a lot of progress in a short amount of time," May said on Tuesday. These new recommendations aim to build upon ones the...
KHBS
Arkansas Back to School Guide: What you need to know before students return to class
It's almost time for Arkansas students to head back to the classroom. 40/29 News is your back-to-school headquarters, keeping you updated as students return to class. Below is a look at what you'll need to know as school starts back up in Arkansas. Drive Safely. Students will start walking to...
ualrpublicradio.org
Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year
Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
Gov. Hutchinson comes out against Biden-backed inflation bill
Hutchinson joins other governors in opposing proposed federal legislation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arkansas Secretary of State issues ‘Notification of Sufficiency’ regarding petition to put recreational marijuana on ballot
On August 2, John Thurston, the Arkansas Secretary of State, issued a "Notification of Sufficiency" validating the signatures submitted by Responsible Growth Arkansas in an effort to get a state constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas on the November ballot.
Push to put recreational marijuana in Arkansas on November ballot hits roadblock
A decision Wednesday by Arkansas election officials has put a halt on plans to put a bill allowing the recreational use of marijuana on the November ballot.
Little Rock housing officials release results of Big Country Chateau inspection
Little Rock code enforcement has released its inspection report on a troubled apartment complex.
Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus
(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
KTBS
Improved Louisiana test scores show value of in-person learning in public schools
(The Center Square) — Louisiana's 2021-22 student test scores for grades 3-8 showed improvement in 80% of school systems compared to the year prior, due in large part to more full-time, in-person learning. Data on 2021-22 LEAP scores released by the Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday showed mastery...
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative
LITTLE ROCK – Gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones issued the below statement today in support of the Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative which is set to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Jones himself is on the November 8 election ballot, running for governor against Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s former spokesperson.
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US
Drivers in Arkansas are continuing to find relief at the pump following record-shattering spikes in gas prices earlier in the summer.
Arkansas veteran celebrates passage of PACT Act, fought for language to be included
It's been a journey more than a decade in the making: the fight to guarantee all U.S. veterans exposed to toxins receive their earned health care benefits.
Arkansas has top early education system in US, study shows
A new study found Arkansas has the best early education system in America.
Recreational marijuana amendment blocked; medical marijuana business owners conflicted
A proposed recreational marijuana amendment is rejected by election commissioners, but that does not necessarily mean it will not be on the November ballot.
Comments / 0