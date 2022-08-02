ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas School Safety Commission to present final report Tuesday

KTBS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Governor Hutchinson announces Arkansas School Safety Commission findings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission on Tuesday. The report emphasized the importance of school districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. The Commission shared recommendations being considered in...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
ualrpublicradio.org

Central Arkansas educators among finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year

Educators from Pine Bluff, Springdale and North Little Rock are among the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. The four were chosen out of 13 semifinalists in a ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion Thursday. Jessica Saum, the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, praised the nominees...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Secretary of State issues ‘Notification of Sufficiency’ regarding petition to put recreational marijuana on ballot

On August 2, John Thurston, the Arkansas Secretary of State, issued a "Notification of Sufficiency" validating the signatures submitted by Responsible Growth Arkansas in an effort to get a state constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas on the November ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Conference Room#Politics State#Politics Governor
starvedrock.media

Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus

(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative

LITTLE ROCK – Gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones issued the below statement today in support of the Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative which is set to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Jones himself is on the November 8 election ballot, running for governor against Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s former spokesperson.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy