A 12-year-old girl has been split from the rest of her family for years as the coronavirus pandemic, and now a lengthy Home Office delay, is preventing her from joining them in the UK.Amina Fadiga is living in Guinea, West Africa, with her elderly grandmother, who is increasingly unwell and incapable of looking after her, as her parents wait desperately for a decision on a visa for her to join them and their other three children at their home in Birmingham.They first applied for an EU Family Permit in February 2020 and the visa was granted within two weeks, but...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO