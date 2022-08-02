Read on www.bbc.com
Sidmouth Folk Festival: Tens of thousands in streets
A folk festival has brought tens of thousands of people to fill the streets of a seaside town. Organisers said the Sidmouth Folk Festival was back "firing on all cylinders" for the first time in three years. The week-long festival, which ends on Friday, involved more than 800 individual events.
Jamal Edwards: Cocaine sparked death of entrepreneur, coroner concludes
Cocaine sparked the death of entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards, a coroner has concluded. An inquest was held at West London coroner's court into Edwards's death at the age of 31 in February. He was the son of musician and Loose Women host Brenda Edwards. There was evidence of...
Dover: Teenage boy found dead at Pencester Gardens funfair
A teenage boy has been found dead at a funfair in Dover. South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the fair at Pencester Gardens just before 07:45 BST. It said a "teenage boy was pronounced as deceased at the scene". Kent Police said "no suspicious circumstances" had been reported.
Friskney: Parrot foundation promises not to rehome pets
A Lincolnshire zoo is offering to look after parrots whose owners are unable to care for them. The Doris Johnson Peace of Mind Foundation, promises not to rehome animals but instead care for them at their sanctuary. The National Parrot Sanctuary in Friskney named the new initiative after a supporter...
Eye-popping fossil fish found in cattle field
A ferocious-looking fossil fish has been unearthed from a remarkable new Jurassic dig site just outside Stroud, in Gloucestershire. The creature - a tuna-like predator called Pachycormus - is beautifully preserved in three dimensions. With its big teeth and eyes, it gives the impression it is about to launch an...
