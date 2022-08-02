NY and NJ weather: High temperatures return, heat wave possible

Read on pix11.com
Related
WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking potential thunderstorms tonight
New Jersey has the potential to see some beneficial thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday morning.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Hot, humid run likely through weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see a return to the heat and humidity Thursday as high pressure offshore will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. A heat advisory is in effect through Friday evening for much of the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid-90s over inland areas, and in the mid-80s for coastal spots.
Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bad Weather Coming For IL: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State
The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
Wednesday NJ weather: Ahhh, a one-day break in humidity
We have some subtle changes and weather variety on the way through the rest of the week. One beautiful, non-humid day. One dangerously hot and humid day. One steamy day with rain. And then we fall into fairly typical summertime weather for the first weekend of August. Hot, humid, and...
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
paininthepass.info
Powerful Thunderstorms With Heavy Rain Showers Are In Thursday & Friday Forecast
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch for Thursday morning through Friday for the mountains and high and low deserts. A couple of powerful easterly waves of monsoon moisture are in the forecast. This will be a very active...
The first winter forecast for 2022-23 is out: See what the Farmers’ Almanac says for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
The hottest day of summer 2022 may be upon us, but the Farmers’ Almanac is already looking ahead to winter 2022-23. The almanac released its winter forecast on Wednesday, ahead of the latest edition’s release on Aug. 15. The almanac broadly calls for a stormy season in the eastern half of the U.S. and especially frigid temperatures in the North Central U.S., Great Lakes and Northeast.
pix11.com
Heat, humidity return to NY and NJ
After a cool and damp start to August, the heat and humidity will return in a hurry. As temperatures could hit 90 degrees for rest of this week, we are looking at the possibility of the third heat wave of the season in New York City. While it will not...
pix11.com
Tips on beating the heat, with more scorchers coming to NY and NJ
Another run of scorchers is set to roast New York and New Jersey starting Thursday. Here are some tips on how to stay cool and stay safe through the heat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
mylittlefalls.com
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
Two tornadoes hit Michigan's Thumb region within miles of each other on Monday, NWS says
Two tornadoes with winds of up to 80 mph touched down in Michigan’s Thumb region Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands.
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the area
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Illinois Southern Indiana Northern Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster with embedded supercells.
Comments / 0