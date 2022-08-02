ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY and NJ weather: High temperatures return, heat wave possible

By Joe Punday
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York and New Jersey will see a return to the heat and humidity Thursday as high pressure offshore will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. A heat advisory is in effect through Friday evening for much of the tri-state area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid-90s over inland areas, and in the mid-80s for coastal spots.
