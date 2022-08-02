Ordinance Allowing Chickens In Spencer Narrowly Passes First Reading

Read on kicdam.com
kicdam.com
City Emergency Services Update Council On Monthly Happenings
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer’s emergency services updated the City Council on the happenings for July at Monday’s regular meeting with Fire Chief John Conyn noting his crew was not only busy but had some abnormal types of calls. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported his officers responded to...
kicdam.com
Spencer Council Gives Final Approval For Electric Scooters
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its final approval on Monday to allow electric scooters to come into the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he has been in contact with the Bird, the company behind the scooters, noting it may be a while before the devices make their initial appearance locally.
nwestiowa.com
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
kicdam.com
Okoboji Eyes Change in RV Regulations
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — As requested, the Okoboji Zoning Commission has submitted a potential ordinance change to the full city council on RV parks. City Administrator Michael Meyers says the council might further tighten restrictions in the future, but the current change only says the facilities would have to be permitted before opening.
siouxcountyradio.com
Violations of Sioux Center's Water Restrictions Will Now Be Enforced
The Sioux Center City Council met at noon Wednesday, and among the items discussed is the ongoing water conservation efforts. A Water Warning was issued to the community July 1 which remains in effect. Utilities Manager, Murray Hulstein says for the most part, the community has been very cooperative with the efforts.
kicdam.com
Estherville City Council Approves Lot Sales
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council approved the sale of one pair of lots and began the process of another half lot sale at their meeting Monday night. The Estherville Area Growth Partnership informed the council at their last meeting that there was a buyer interested in buying land on the corner of Central Avenue and South 18th Street. At the time the organization couldn’t say much more than the planned use for the location is a “professional” facility. The council voted to consider it and last night unanimously approved the sale of the property to the EAGP’s buyer for $20,000.
kicdam.com
Hearing Underway To Get Power Turned Back On At Spencer Trailer Park
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A hearing involving a Spencer trailer park is underway as the property owner and a group of residents hope to get power turned back on after being in the dark for the last couple of weeks. The power was cut back in July after city staff...
kiwaradio.com
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
kicdam.com
DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant
Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
KEYC
Power still off at Spencer, IA mobile home park after no ruling made in court hearing
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A hearing took place in northwest Iowa to determine if a mobile home park wrongfully had its power shut off and whether electricity there should be restored. Power has been off at a mobile home in Spencer, Iowa for several weeks now. The power was turned...
Radio Iowa
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
kicdam.com
Clay County Fair Adds “Fair to Fork” Market
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair is adding a farmer’s market in 2022. CEO Jeremy Parsons says the organization is always looking for ways to teach the end consumer about food. The Fair to Fork market will occupy the current “Art Barn” South of the outdoor...
kicdam.com
Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors Taking Appointment Route To Find New Sheriff
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Board of Supervisors has put a plan in place to get a new Sheriff on the payroll when Lynn Schultes retires at the end of the month. The board had the option to fill the vacancy by holding a special election but...
kicdam.com
Spencer Schools Vote to Continue Partnership With Virtual Mental Health Company
Spencer, IA (KICD) — At their latest meeting the Spencer Schoolboard voted to continue utilizing the services of Classroom Clinic, a company specializing in virtual mental health services. Superintendent Terry Hemann was happy to be able to have these services available, as it can be hard for parents to...
kicdam.com
Tuesday Farm News (8/2/22)
Iowa Crop Report and Clay County Fair will feature a Farmer’s Market this year.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon
Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
1380kcim.com
Lake View Man Thrown From Motorcycle After Striking Deer
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports a Lake View man sustained serious injuries after striking a deer with his motorcycle early Tuesday morning. According to law enforcement, 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on Sierra Avenue about seven miles north of Sac City at approximately 1:22 a.m. when the 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer in the roadway. Peterson was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries. Sac County Emergency Medical Services transported him to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. The motorcycle, which came to rest in the east ditch, sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.
kicdam.com
Weekly Crop Report Shows No Change
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The nation’s corn crop is currently rated 61 percent “good to excellent” by the Department of Agriculture, exactly the same as last week. Soybeans are rated 60 percent good to excellent, a one percent improvement. Melissa Bond at the Upper Midwest Statistics Office in Des Moines has the Iowa picture.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
