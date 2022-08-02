ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Where do Staten Islanders want speed bumps, stop signs? We want to hear from you!

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Read on www.silive.com

Zorro Del La Vega
3d ago

Speed cams allows people to speed. The cams are from the city, in our NY state. Extracting entrapment for revenue. Instead, the state could of should of placed traffic signs/ lights or even speed bumps. In potential accident prone neighborhood and where accidents has happened. So with the cams, is ike saying, go ahead speed, pay, go ahead speed take away license.

The Staten Island Advance

As students return to class in September, drivers will notice new stop signs at these Staten Island schools

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Staten Islanders go back to dropping their kids off at school in September, they may be stopping a bit more than usual. In recent months, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has been installing new stop signs outside various Staten Island school buildings in an effort to bolster safety for some of the borough’s most vulnerable pedestrians.
The Staten Island Advance

Police respond to New Dorp crash

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash in New Dorp Thursday afternoon drew an emergency response and left mangled car parts in its wake. The crash, which occurred at the intersection of South Railroad Avenue and Bancroft Avenue, left at least one vehicle — a Honda SUV — with significant damage. A tow truck was seen hauling the vehicle away from the scene.
The Staten Island Advance

With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
The Staten Island Advance

NYC congestion pricing: Mayor appoints labor leader to state-mandated review board

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The panel of people who will recommend toll pricing to the MTA for New York City’s congestion pricing program is officially set. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced John Samuelsen, international president of the Transport Workers Union (TWU) of America, as his lone appointment to the Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB), which will recommend toll pricing, credits, discounts and exemptions to the MTA for the city’s congestion pricing program.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Cleaning up our borough is one of our top priorities,’ says BP Fossella of funding to improve local BIDs

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of his ongoing efforts to improve Staten Island’s cleanliness, Borough President Vito Fossella has allocated $70,000 in discretionary funds to Staten Island business improvement districts. Fossella announced the allocation along with New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch outside Jody’s...
The Staten Island Advance

3rd suspect arrested in gunpoint robbery at convenience store on South Shore of Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A third man was arrested in July in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Charleston. Dwayne Foster, 40, of Lenox Road in Brooklyn, was arrested on July 21, nearly 10 months after alleged accomplices William Vaquer, 33, of Memo Street in Prince’s Bay, and Gerald Crippen, 43, of North 16th Street in East Orange, N.J., were apprehended in the incident on Sept. 30 around 10:30 p.m. at the WestShore Convenience store at 585 Veterans Road West, police said.
NBC New York

2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7

A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near West 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Adams appoints TWU president to his congestion pricing board

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday nominated John Samuelsen, the international president of the Transport Workers Union, to the Traffic Mobility Review Board, which deals with the ongoing congestion pricing plan. Should congestion pricing be approved by the Federal Highway Administration, the TMRB would develop recommendations for toll rates — as...
