Where do Staten Islanders want speed bumps, stop signs? We want to hear from you!

Zorro Del La Vega
3d ago
Speed cams allows people to speed. The cams are from the city, in our NY state. Extracting entrapment for revenue. Instead, the state could of should of placed traffic signs/ lights or even speed bumps. In potential accident prone neighborhood and where accidents has happened. So with the cams, is ike saying, go ahead speed, pay, go ahead speed take away license.
Staten Island Ferry resumes normal schedule after modifying service due to staffing shortage
Thursday's rush hour saw the return of boats running every 15 minutes.
Staten Island Ferry: City says nearly half of the scheduled captains, among others, called out sick
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite a large portion of Staten Island Ferry workers calling out of work on Wednesday, prompting severe service reductions that left borough residents struggling to get home, the union that represents those workers has pushed back on the city’s implied claims of a coordinated “sick-out.”
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
Staten Island Ferry runs on reduced schedule due to 'labor challenges'
A man looks out at The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor from the Staten Island Ferry. Mayor Eric Adams said a “significant share” of the ferry workforce did not show up to work on Wednesday. [ more › ]
MTA: Debris causes closure of lower level of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Brooklyn bound, for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge due to a full closure of the lower level, Brooklyn bound, during the Thursday morning rush hour. Debris is to blame and drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time or use the upper level, according to the MTA.
Staten Island Ferry disruptions continue Thursday morning: ‘How long will the craziness go on?’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Ferry service, which was suspended for several hours overnight due to staffing shortages, resumed for the Thursday morning rush hour — but again with severely-limited service, causing long waits and crowds for frustrated commuters. Reduced hourly service started again at 6 a.m.,...
Amid Staten Island Ferry delays Wednesday, MTA and NYC Ferry providing extra service
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the Staten Island Ferry running reduced hourly service on Wednesday due to staffing shortages, the city is providing commuters with additional alternate transit options. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced hourly service from Wednesday, Aug. 3, at...
Evening Briefing: Judge says he plans to order city to redo education budget; Staten Island Ferry returns to normal schedule
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. It’s going to be a steamy night. Temperatures will only settle into the upper 70s...
Here's a Preview of NYC's Soon-to-Be-Finished Grand Central Madison LIRR Station
By the end of this year, Long Island Railroad commuters will finally have a new option besides the famously dingy Penn Station thanks to the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station. Located just beneath Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd to 48th Street, the new LIRR station will...
As students return to class in September, drivers will notice new stop signs at these Staten Island schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Staten Islanders go back to dropping their kids off at school in September, they may be stopping a bit more than usual. In recent months, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has been installing new stop signs outside various Staten Island school buildings in an effort to bolster safety for some of the borough’s most vulnerable pedestrians.
Police respond to New Dorp crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash in New Dorp Thursday afternoon drew an emergency response and left mangled car parts in its wake. The crash, which occurred at the intersection of South Railroad Avenue and Bancroft Avenue, left at least one vehicle — a Honda SUV — with significant damage. A tow truck was seen hauling the vehicle away from the scene.
Robber followed man into Staten Island home, threatened him with boxcutter, police allege
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man armed with a boxcutter followed a male victim into his home in Port Richmond and then robbed the resident while threatening his life, authorities allege. Selvin Castillo of the 300 block of Clove Road in West Brighton allegedly perpetrated the heist on...
With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
NYC congestion pricing: Mayor appoints labor leader to state-mandated review board
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The panel of people who will recommend toll pricing to the MTA for New York City’s congestion pricing program is officially set. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams announced John Samuelsen, international president of the Transport Workers Union (TWU) of America, as his lone appointment to the Traffic Mobility Review Board (TMRB), which will recommend toll pricing, credits, discounts and exemptions to the MTA for the city’s congestion pricing program.
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
2nd Staten Island cop is accused of using fake license plate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A second NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island has been charged with having a fake license plate on his car. Sgt. Adrian Dejesus, 37, was off duty when he was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on July 27 in the confines of the South Shore’s 123rd Precinct, where he has worked since May 2020, according public records.
‘Cleaning up our borough is one of our top priorities,’ says BP Fossella of funding to improve local BIDs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As part of his ongoing efforts to improve Staten Island’s cleanliness, Borough President Vito Fossella has allocated $70,000 in discretionary funds to Staten Island business improvement districts. Fossella announced the allocation along with New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch outside Jody’s...
3rd suspect arrested in gunpoint robbery at convenience store on South Shore of Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A third man was arrested in July in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Charleston. Dwayne Foster, 40, of Lenox Road in Brooklyn, was arrested on July 21, nearly 10 months after alleged accomplices William Vaquer, 33, of Memo Street in Prince’s Bay, and Gerald Crippen, 43, of North 16th Street in East Orange, N.J., were apprehended in the incident on Sept. 30 around 10:30 p.m. at the WestShore Convenience store at 585 Veterans Road West, police said.
2 Pedestrians Dead, 5 Hurt in Manhattan Wreck — 30 Hours After Speed Cameras Go 24/7
A two-car collision in Manhattan early Wednesday cost two pedestrians their lives and injured another five, three of them critically, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, two vehicles may have collided head-on near West 207th Street on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 4 a.m. One of those vehicles apparently hit some parked cars and pedestrians, police said.
Adams appoints TWU president to his congestion pricing board
Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday nominated John Samuelsen, the international president of the Transport Workers Union, to the Traffic Mobility Review Board, which deals with the ongoing congestion pricing plan. Should congestion pricing be approved by the Federal Highway Administration, the TMRB would develop recommendations for toll rates — as...
