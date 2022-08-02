Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Apartment Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to an apartment fire that broke out on the northwest side of the city on Early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the call originally came out as a car fire and when they arrived on the scene near Northwest 19th and Macarthur, they found a fire in the breezeway of a nearby apartment building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires.

Officials say the case is now being investigated as a possible arson. Investigators say they also have a possible suspect description.

Currently, it is unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.