ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Apartment Fire In NW Oklahoma City

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YemW1_0h1YJkYr00

Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to an apartment fire that broke out on the northwest side of the city on Early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the call originally came out as a car fire and when they arrived on the scene near Northwest 19th and Macarthur, they found a fire in the breezeway of a nearby apartment building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires.

Officials say the case is now being investigated as a possible arson. Investigators say they also have a possible suspect description.

Currently, it is unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Crews rescue dog from motel fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters rescued a dog after a fire sparked in a motel room in southeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to a fire at a the Plaza Inn near Interstate 35 and Southeast 29th Street, where smoke and fire were coming from a second-floor room. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said crews found a large dog in the bathroom, took it outside and performed resuscitation efforts.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKCFD Battling Fire Involving At Least 4 Mobile Homes

Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire involving four mobile homes. They responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Northwest 10th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Officials said three of the homes were unoccupied, but the other home was occupied. The fourth trailer is considered a total...
guthrienewspage.com

Driver smashes into semi-truck on Highway 33

Two people were transported to hospitals following a Thursday morning crash. Emergency crews responded to Highway 33 at Interstate 35 for a black SUV versus a semi-truck just before 9 a.m. The SUV was found with heavy front-end damage with all airbags deployed inside. Two people were able to get...
GUTHRIE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

OKC police officer saves child from drowning in swimming pool

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer saved a young child from drowning after the toddler fell into a swimming pool. Body camera video captured it all. The officer is ultimately why the child is alive. He was the first one at the scene and did CPR on the toddler before paramedics got there.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Woman Killed, 16-Year-Old Wounded In SW OKC Homicide

Oklahoma City police identified a victim in a road rage incident that turned deadly Monday night. Authorities responded to a double shooting after 7 p.m. Monday near Southwest 22nd Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. Investigators said they believe the victims were in a vehicle with at least one other vehicle...
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
OKEMAH, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy