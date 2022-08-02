Read on www.wbay.com
Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?
A weekend washout in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas would be good news for the parched Earth, but while the National Weather Service is forecast widespread rain this weekend, it's yet to be determined where the most substantial rain will fall. The Climate Prediction Center is monitoring the southern...
WNEM
Quiet Tuesday, strong storms possible Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some heavy rain and severe weather in parts of the area on Monday, today has been a nice change of pace, with plenty of sun and pleasant temperatures. This break will be fairly short-lived however, with our next chance of rain coming in on Wednesday...
WBAY Green Bay
HUMID & STORMY TODAY, MUCH NICER TOMORROW
Storm chances for the rest of the afternoon will be from the Fox Valley to the south and east. Widespread severe isn’t anticipated but a few strong storms with gusty winds, small hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning remain possible through early evening. Even non-severe criteria wind gusts over 40 mph may cause some damage and/or issues.
WSAW
Power outages Wednesday morning as storms move through north central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple power outages are being reported in north central Wisconsin as thunderstorms move through the area. As of 4:00 a.m, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting the following outages:. - 916 customers impacted in Lincoln County. -997 customers impacted in Marathon County. This is a developing story....
WSAW
Fall weather hinders summer’s berry crops in central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm temperature last fall is causing problems for this summer’s berry crops. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does.
A strong storm in Darboy leaves one family temporarily displaced from their home
DARBOY (NBC 26) — A strong storm hit the Appleton area around 7:30 Wednesday morning leaving large amounts of damage around Darboy. The storm was not warned as severe, but residents said it looked like a tornado. “I saw branches swirling around and stuff so we quickly ran and...
WBAY Green Bay
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin. The department said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company’s Line...
WBAY Green Bay
Semi toppled, farms damaged in quick and powerful storms
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a small storm, but it packed a big punch. Quick and powerful storms Wednesday morning toppled a semi truck and damaged barns and bigger structures in its path. Action 2 News viewer Mandy Froehlich tweeted video of winds whipping up her patio furniture...
WBAY Green Bay
Eastern Kentucky victims work to rebuild after historic flooding
Highs will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of us today. Mile of Music is back in Appleton. Caleb Anderson was arrested and the victim's car recovered 1,000 miles south of Green Bay. Mile of Music: Mile 9 starts Thursday. Updated: 18 hours ago. Downtown...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin extends streak of falling COVID-19 numbers to 6 days
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are now on a weeklong slide. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,599 new cases on Monday, the fewest on a weekday since July 5. The seven-day average fell for a sixth straight day, to 1,736. The seven-day average of test...
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
Daily Telegram
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
WBAY Green Bay
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Updated COVID omicron booster vaccine by fall
MADISON, Wis. - An updated COVID-19 shot could be available as early as September. It would mark the first modification to the current vaccine. The modified vaccine would be geared toward the omicron variant, so BA.4 and BA.5, the dominant omicron subvariants now. Health experts say it could be available just in time for the school year.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin DNR PFAS drinking and surface water rules go into effect
New administrative rules for PFAS in Wisconsin are now in effect. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board approved the weakened rules earlier this year. In February, DNR staff proposed a threshold of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS in drinking water. This is in line with recommendations from the...
wortfm.org
Voting in Wisconsin? Here’s What You Need to Know.
Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, August 9. Polls are open from 7AM to 8PM. For today’s show, Wendy Hathaway, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, gives us the scoop about the ins and outs of voting in Wisconsin.
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
