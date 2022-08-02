Brad Pitt wore a skirt on ‘Bullet Train’ red carpet because ‘we’re all going to die’

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Brad Pitt Had The Best Response To Why He Wore A Skirt To Movie Premiere
There’s dressing on theme, and then there’s dressing on temperature. Brad Pitt chose the latter as a heatwave swept across Europe during his press “Bullet Train” press tour. Bringing the heat purely in a sartorial sense, the Oscar winner ditched his pants for a knee-length linen...
How Rich is Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
See Jennifer Aniston Subtly Support Brad Pitt and His Bullet Train Co-Stars
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final "Ellen" Show. Ahead of Bullet Train's big debut, Jennifer Aniston is already giving the flick two thumbs up. As for the proof? Well, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson—who stars in the movie alongside an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry (just to name a few)—recently shared a photo of the four cast members from their time on-set. Alongside the Instagram pic shared on July 17, Aaron simply wrote, "We on point." And as for who seemingly agrees? You guessed it: The Friends alum herself since she hit the "like" button on the snap.
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Brad Pitt Rocks a Skirt on the Red Carpet
Brad Pitt showed off his legs at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, opting for a knee-length skirt look on the red carpet. The famed actor paired a matching brown cardigan and skirt with a salmon-colored button-up shirt and finished the look with combat boots. Pitt's eye-catching ensemble also featured tortoise-shell sunglasses and his signature, long chains. ET has learned that New York-based Haans Nicholas Mott is the designer behind Brad Pitt's outfit.
Brad Pitt Reveals Chipped Tooth On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt smiled for the cameras and showed off a chipped tooth at the latest red carpet for his new film Bullet Train. The famous actor, 58, had a slight chip on the bottom of his front right tooth. It was fully visible in the photos taken of Brad on the carpet at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday, July 20, as seen below. It’s unclear how Brad ended up with this tooth injury.
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Brad Pitt Rocks A Skirt & Chunky Boots At Berlin ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere
The Bullet Train cast has stopped in Berlin, and star Brad Pitt brought the wow factor to the red carpet! The 58-year-old actor, who plays Ladybug, one of the assassins on the train, rocked a brown knee-length, rugged skirt for the German premiere of the film on July 19. Brad is part of a distinguished group of men who have rocked skirts on the carpet, including Pete Davidson and Kanye West, which can be seen in the above gallery. He paired the bold look with a muted pink button-up that was left untucked and a loose-fitting blazer made of the same material as the skirt. He accessorized with several layers of silver pendant necklaces and black sunglasses and completed the look with black combat boots. His several leg tattoos could be seen on his right shin and his left calf.
Brad Pitt Reveals The Cheeky Reason Why He Wore A Skirt To The ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In Germany
Brad Pitt can turn a head on the red carpet like no other Hollywood heavyweight — but his Berlin appearance for the premiere of his flick Bullet Train was on another level, adding some eyebrow-raising along with the neck-craning. The 58-year-old Oscar winner flaunted his unique sartorial choices by rocking a brown skirt for the event. While the outfit also included a rugged cardigan and black combat boots, it was certainly the knee-length garb that became the talk of the town!
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Bullet Train review: "Brad Pitt starrer is a zippy, enjoyable ride"
Agatha Christie has been outpaced. Ninety years after she perfected the murder-on-a-train trope, David Leitch's Bullet Train shovels a load of Tarantino, Guy Ritchie, and manga into the engine to take the railway whodunnit right up to 200mph.Adapted from Kotaro Isaka’s novel, Bullet Train finds almost-retired hitman Ladybug (Brad Pitt) take on one last job: stealing a briefcase from Japan’s fastest-moving train. Strolling in under a bucket hat...
Priyanka Chopra reveals she ‘lost’ the gown she wore when she won Miss World 2000
Priyanka Chopra no longer has the dress she wore when she won the Miss World beauty pageant in 2006, she has revealed.The model and actor wore a strapless bejewelled gown when she clinched the pageant title at the age of 18.After winning Miss World, Chopra went on to become a Bollywood star and is one of India’s highest-paid actresses.But the Quantico star admitted she no longer has the gown that saw her through the launch of her career.In an interview with People, Chopra said she “lost” the dress during one of her “many travels”.“I was always a nomad. I...
Jason Momoa surprises airline passengers by pushing drinks cart
Actor Jason Momoa played the role of flight attendant during a recent Hawaiian Airlines flight! He was caught on camera handing out bottles from his company Mananalu Water.Aug. 3, 2022.
Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Is Shooting Nothing but Blanks
From John Wick and Atomic Blonde to Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, David Leitch’s career trajectory has been toward greater jokiness, and that path reaches its highest point—or, more accurately, rock bottom—with Bullet Train, an adaptation of Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel that leans vigorously into R-rated murder-and-mayhem humor. More than slightly resembling Joe Carnahan’s 2006 fiasco Smokin’ Aces, Leitch’s latest is a gleeful bloodbath played for laughs, the trouble being that the more it strains for zaniness, the less it delivers. Brad Pitt’s game lead performance notwithstanding, it’s the cinematic epitome of a try-hard.
Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny and more cast members dish on new film 'Bullet Train'
The cast of "Bullet Train," including star Brad Pitt, appeared on "Good Morning America" Thursday to discuss their new film, which hits theaters on Friday. Pitt was joined by Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (a.k.a. Bad Bunny), Joey King and Hiroyuki Sanada to chat about the David Leitch-directed movie, which is based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Kōtarō Isaka.
