Ascension Parish, LA

The Associated Press

Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge. State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail, The Advocate reported.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crimes After Police find Methamphetamine Hidden in His Vehicle

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crimes After Police find Methamphetamine Hidden in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jarrett Scurto, age 35, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 3, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HOUMA, LA
#Rape#Domestic Violence#Casino#Violent Crime
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
brproud.com

Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker

BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
KNOE TV8

3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
HOUMA, LA

