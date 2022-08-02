Read on www.fox5ny.com
Louisiana man sentenced to 55 years in prison for committing multiple crimes
In addition to the crimes committed in Slidell, Warren was previously convicted on three counts of attempted armed robbery in New Orleans.
Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge
GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge. State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail, The Advocate reported.
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted on theft, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on theft and other charges. According to EBRSO, Nathaniel Vessel, 38, is wanted on charges of four counts of theft and entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden.
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges
BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crimes After Police find Methamphetamine Hidden in His Vehicle
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Crimes After Police find Methamphetamine Hidden in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Jarrett Scurto, age 35, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 3, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Louisiana duo arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month. The alert came in on July 21 and initially focused on Terrance Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, dealing drugs from a 2019 Audi A5. Fast-forward ten days and that same vehicle was […]
Louisiana rapper, Mystikal, charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.” The ensuing investigation led to Mystikal being […]
brproud.com
Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Louisiana business
In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.
brproud.com
Suspect in Brusly stabbing deaths indicted on second-degree murder charges
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing two people in March was recently indicted by a grand jury on murder charges. The sheriff’s office said Kevin L. Craig was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder on Friday, July 29.
theadvocate.com
New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal to be held without bail until trial, Ascension judge rules
Mystikal, a New Orleans-raised rapper accused of beating, raping and robbing a woman during a financial dispute at his home in suburban Baton Rouge, must await trial in the Ascension Parish jail after a judge refused Tuesday to grant him bail. The rapper, whose given name is Michael Lawrence Tyler,...
Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder
A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl outside of the Mall of Louisiana, according to an arrest warrant from the Baton Rouge Police Department. The warrant states that the female victim met Kwan Allen, 20, through a mutual friend on social...
wbrz.com
Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker
BAKER - A worker at a Walmart in East Baton Rouge allegedly pulled a gun on a co-worker during an argument at the store early Thursday morning. The Baker Police Department said the fight involved two temp agency employees who were working at the store: 31-year-old Raymond Blanchard and 46-year-old Paul Harrell.
KNOE TV8
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
houmatimes.com
TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
‘These people are animals:’ Livingston Parish man sentenced to 50 years in prison for distributing fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man will spend the next 50 years in prison after he was sentenced for distributing fentanyl pills. According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Colton Boudreaux, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of entering contraband into a penal institution.
