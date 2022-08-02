ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Warrior Rugby sending large contingent to Bowling Green

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaGDM_0h1YIgzk00

Warrior Rugby has quickly established itself as a superpower in Ohio, winning the last Divisio Single School state championships, and several players now are hoping to take that momentum to the college level.

Seven players from the boys team will play next season at Bowling Green as Logen VanHoose, Joey Romshe, Zach Kachurak, Jacob Eicholtz, Griffin Wilson, Beau Abbott, Joey Apel will be Falcons. Carter Burt will be playing for Cincinnati.

Two players from the girls team also will play next season at Bowling Green. Madelyn Johnson and Jessica Treinish will make nine Warrior Rugby alums in brown and orange.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green

The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Not horsing around: Young Bateson wins at fair

Michael “Mick” Foster appreciates those who gave him a shot when he was a young man, so now he is giving back. Foster, a Luckey resident and co-owner with his wife Nancy of standard bred filly Shez Jess Nice, was a harness racehorse driver from 1989-2004. Foster and...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
13abc.com

Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
13abc.com

Olympic bronze medalist boxer Oshae Jones facing criminal charges after weekend incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Olympic bronze medalist boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo Sunday morning. According to a police affidavit, officers were trying to break up what they called “a large scene of people participating in a course of disorderly conduct.” The exact location of the incident was not listed.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Rugby#Divisio Single School
mlivingnews.com

Rosaria’s on 3rd St.

The long wait for the opening of the latest Barone family restaurant, in Perrysburg, is finally over. After delays from situations beyond the control of the restaurateurs, Rosario’s on 3rd Street in Perrysburg touts the experience as “coastal Italian dining”. “We saw this opportunity become available in downtown Perrysburg and decided that a dining experience, with the best parts of Rosie’s, our original upscale eatery, and more small plates and seafood options, would work well here,” explains Phil Barone, proprietor, adding, “and we have had a great welcome from the public for Rosaria’s.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Lima News

Van Wert Cinemas touts upgrades

VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas recently renovated their movie theatre to add to the experience of viewers. In March 2022, the Van Wert Cinema transformed two of its existing theatre rooms with new technology. Each theatre now contains heated recliners, and two of the largest viewing rooms have Barco laser projectors and a Dolby/ATMOS sound system.
VAN WERT, OH
Beacon

Yellow perch fishing blossoms around Lake Erie Islands

The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing is on fire right now. How long have we been waiting to make that statement?. The big question right now is how long will the summer perch bonanza last after meager perch catches in spring and early summer. I’m hoping to give the walleye fishing a three- or four-week break while feasting on the excellent numbers of jumbo perch being hooked on perch and crappie rigs worked on or near the bottom of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
toledo.com

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Fair royalty crowned: Gallant, Hahn honored

Tensions ran high as rain fell at the start of the 2022 Wood County Fair opening ceremony, but it stopped for a clear and comfortable parade and the coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen. As the rain stopped, the stands quickly refilled for the annual event. Jacob Gallant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Christian singer Michael W. Smith coming to Findlay

FINDLAY — Michael W. Smith will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. Smith is a multi-platinum Christian music artist who will perform with guest Jon Reddick during The Waymaker Tour. Ticket prices range from...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person shot near Idaho St. & Valleywood Dr.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shot spotter call on Idaho St. and Valleywood Dr., around 9:20 p.m. on Monday night. TPD tells 13abc that an adult had at least one gun shot wound. Additionally, officers and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department treated the victim on scene.
swantonenterprise.com

Brewery opening in Swanton

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the opening of Oncore Brewing in Swanton. It is described as an owner/brewer operated brewery and taproom at 14249 Airport Highway, Ste. 1. Oncore Brewing is owned by Keith Baker and Dale Black. Baker will brew all the beer that will be served on-site. Both have been long time craft beer lovers and they have over 30 years combined homebrewing experience. This will be useful as Oncore Brewing creates unique and classic beers for all to enjoy. Oncore’s mission is to create unique beers and ciders for all walks of life to enjoy in an inviting atmosphere. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
SWANTON, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Lowrider Cafe celebrates three years

As the Lowrider Cafe enters its third year, it continues to be a staple in Downtown Toledo. The restaurant offers a wide variety of Texas and Cali fused cuisine that is deeply rooted in Mexican traditions. The Lowrider Cafe hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday, July 24, to mark the...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Kelleys Island resort sold for $3.2 million

KELLEYS ISLAND – The Kelleys Island Venture Resort was sold in late July to Sleep Over Venture Resort LLC for $3.2 million. The Kelleys Island Venture Resort is a 31-unit hotel located at 441 West Lakeshore Drive. It is the only hotel located on the island. The property also has a swimming pool and is located on the lake near downtown.
KELLEYS ISLAND, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy