Warrior Rugby sending large contingent to Bowling Green

Warrior Rugby has quickly established itself as a superpower in Ohio, winning the last Divisio Single School state championships, and several players now are hoping to take that momentum to the college level.

Seven players from the boys team will play next season at Bowling Green as Logen VanHoose, Joey Romshe, Zach Kachurak, Jacob Eicholtz, Griffin Wilson, Beau Abbott, Joey Apel will be Falcons. Carter Burt will be playing for Cincinnati.

Two players from the girls team also will play next season at Bowling Green. Madelyn Johnson and Jessica Treinish will make nine Warrior Rugby alums in brown and orange.