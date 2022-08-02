ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

New details released on victims involved in deadly head-on crash in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA — Rio Vista police on Thursday released new information on a head-on crash along Highway 12 that left four dead and six others injured.We now know that all three people inside one of the vehicles died. Two of them were not wearing a seatbelt and were thrown from the car. The victims were all around the ages of 19 and 20.The crash happened Wednesday night on the highway just east of Summerset Road.The Rio Vista police chief said the 20-year-old driver of a Honda Accord veered off the road, then over-corrected before slamming into a suburban head-on.The SUV...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
ICN

THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night. Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Law & Crime

Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling

A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County home destroyed in early morning fire

LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy