RIO VISTA — Rio Vista police on Thursday released new information on a head-on crash along Highway 12 that left four dead and six others injured.We now know that all three people inside one of the vehicles died. Two of them were not wearing a seatbelt and were thrown from the car. The victims were all around the ages of 19 and 20.The crash happened Wednesday night on the highway just east of Summerset Road.The Rio Vista police chief said the 20-year-old driver of a Honda Accord veered off the road, then over-corrected before slamming into a suburban head-on.The SUV...

7 DAYS AGO