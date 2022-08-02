Read on www.kfvs12.com
Related
Three teenagers are killed and 18-year-old driver is seriously injured in hospital after Alfa Romeo crash
Tributes have poured in after three teenagers have died and another has been seriously injured after a horrific car crash in Yorkshire. The four boys were driving a grey Alfa Romeo on the B6268 near Bedale when the car crashed around 11pm on Friday July 29. North Yorkshire Police said...
New details released on victims involved in deadly head-on crash in Rio Vista
RIO VISTA — Rio Vista police on Thursday released new information on a head-on crash along Highway 12 that left four dead and six others injured.We now know that all three people inside one of the vehicles died. Two of them were not wearing a seatbelt and were thrown from the car. The victims were all around the ages of 19 and 20.The crash happened Wednesday night on the highway just east of Summerset Road.The Rio Vista police chief said the 20-year-old driver of a Honda Accord veered off the road, then over-corrected before slamming into a suburban head-on.The SUV...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night. Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
A medical helicopter in Ohio crashes while responding to a fatal car accident, police say
A medical chopper responding Tuesday to the scene of a fatal car accident in southern Ohio crashed while attempting to land, authorities said.
Woman dies in Northshore motorcycle crash
Cops say a woman leaving a party crashed a motorcycle into a tree and died Saturday night.”The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (July 30) evening near Covington
Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling
A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
El Dorado County home destroyed in early morning fire
LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0