PPP loan records contradict GOP’s federal funding stance

Read on wyofile.com
Related
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Democrats say they've reached agreement on economic package
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as the pivotal vote in the 50-50 chamber, said in a statement that she had agreed to revamping some of the measure’s tax and energy provisions and was ready to “move forward” on the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he believed his party’s energy, environment, health and tax compromise “will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senate passes veterans health bill after Republicans cave in to pressure
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed legislation Tuesday to expand lifesaving health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Senators voted 86-11 after Republicans agreed to lift their blockade of the popular bill, caving in to pressure from more than 60 veterans groups — and comedian Jon Stewart — who had railed against Republicans for days outside the Capitol.
US News and World Report
Trump-Targeted Republican Blasts Democrats for Subsidizing His Challenger
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Peter Meijer, a Michigan Republican targeted by Donald Trump for voting to impeach the former president in 2021, accused Democrats on Monday of subsidizing the "entire campaign" of his Trump-endorsed challenger in Tuesday's primary election. Meijer, who has been censured by two county Republican parties...
Pelosi signs enrollment to send chip manufacturing bill to Biden's desk
July 29 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday signed the enrollment to send the $280 billion computer chip manufacturing bill to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. The Chips and Science Act, which would provide incentives for production of semiconductors and other investments in science...
Interior’s offshore drilling plan blasted by both sides on U.S. Senate committee
A growing debate over the federal government’s plans to either allow more oil and gas production to curb inflation or limit drilling to achieve climate goals spilled into a U.S. Senate spending panel’s hearing Wednesday. With Interior Secretary Deb Haaland testifying, members of the Senate Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee argued about the department’s recent five-year proposal […] The post Interior’s offshore drilling plan blasted by both sides on U.S. Senate committee appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Democrats' Higher Tax, Bigger IRS, More Inflation Bill | Opinion
If Republicans aggressively communicate the details of the Manchin-Schumer bill, it will become prohibitively expensive for any Democrats to vote for it.
Senate will take up Democrats' tax, climate and health bill on Saturday, Schumer says
Senate Democrats' massive bill to address climate change, taxes, health care and inflation will move forward in the Senate on Saturday afternoon, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday. Democrats are trying to pass the bill under a budget process known as reconciliation, which allows Democrats to pass the legislation without...
WyoFile
Cheyenne, WY
692
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.http://wyofile.com
Comments / 0