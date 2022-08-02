Crain’s Cleveland Business (subscription required): Michael Goldberg, associate professor of design and innovation at Weatherhead School of Management and executive director of the Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship, said combining competitive salaries with adaptable work options gives mid-sized employers an advantage when vying for skilled workers. “There’s more flexibility now from employers,” he said. “To bring in and retain employees, they have to meet the market where it is, and the market has adapted quickly.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO