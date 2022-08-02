Read on thedaily.case.edu
Related
case.edu
Weatherhead’s Michael Golberg discussed tactics to gain and retain employees
Crain’s Cleveland Business (subscription required): Michael Goldberg, associate professor of design and innovation at Weatherhead School of Management and executive director of the Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship, said combining competitive salaries with adaptable work options gives mid-sized employers an advantage when vying for skilled workers. “There’s more flexibility now from employers,” he said. “To bring in and retain employees, they have to meet the market where it is, and the market has adapted quickly.”
case.edu
Learn about financial wellness with 16-session series offered by the CWRU Wellness Program this fall
With rising interest rates and the dramatic price increases for daily living expenses, it is important to learn how to become more financially savvy. In partnership with the Wellness Program, Karen W. Braun, former professor of accountancy at Weatherhead School of Management, will offer “Financial Wellness: Essential Knowledge for Managing Your Finances,” a series of 16 sessions on Financial Wellness throughout the fall semester. Topics will include saving/budgeting, investing, planning for retirement, insurance, taxation, dealing with debt and estate planning.
case.edu
CWRU continues partnership with Academic Impressions; see the top 5 most popular resources
Since 2019, Case Western Reserve University has partnered with Academic Impressions to provide professional development resources to faculty, staff and administrators. Academic Impressions recently released a list of the five most popular resources accessed by Case Western Reserve employees. To take advantage of these and other member resources, sign in with your CWRU credentials on the Academic Impressions website. See the top-5 list below.
case.edu
Check out the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program’s fall catalog
Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning Program has released its fall catalog of lifelong learning opportunities. This fall, Siegal is offering an array of courses, lectures and travel opportunities. To meet the needs of all participants, approximately one-third of the programs will be held online while two-thirds will be held in person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
case.edu
One to One Fitness offers August specials
One to One Fitness Center is offering August specials for students, employees and the public. This month, Case Western Reserve University employees and the public can get 50% off the initiation fee. CWRU graduate students receive a deeply discounted rate with membership through SIS:. CWRU graduate students who were enrolled...
case.edu
Medicine’s Stanton Gerson writes about breakthroughs in cancer
Stanton Gerson, dean of the School of Medicine, shared his view on why 2022 is a breakthrough year in our battle against cancer in an op-ed published by Crain’s Cleveland Business. Titled “Personal View: A breakthrough year in the war on cancer,” Gerson’s piece described the role the Case...
case.edu
Participate in book discussions on Lisa Cooper’s Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem?
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to participate in book discussions on Why Are Health Disparities Everyone’s Problem? by Lisa Cooper. Facilitated by the Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative, these discussions will be held on eight Thursdays throughout October, November and December. Participants who register...
case.edu
Law Professors discussed Cleveland’s plan to facilitate out-of-state abortions
Is Cleveland’s plan to pay for abortion travel innovative policy, or a step too far?. Cleveland.com (subscription required): Ayesha Bell Hardaway, associate professor of law and co-director of the Social Justice Institute, and Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, weighed in on an idea, put forth by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb (LAW ’18; MGT ’18), that would help Clevelanders obtain out-of-state abortions in response to the state’s strict prohibitions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
case.edu
Case Rocket Team lands in second place overall at Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition, first in category
Last month, the Case Rocket Team made Case Western Reserve University history. The team took second place in the overall competition at the Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition at Spaceport America, while picking up first in their category, the 10,000 foot commercial off the shelf. “I could not be more proud...
case.edu
Law’s Jesse Hill discussed Ohio’s “heartbeat bill”
Rapes of sisters, 10 and 13, in Cleveland mirror Columbus case that sparked national debate over Ohio’s abortion law. cleveland.com: Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, discussed the vagueness of Ohio’s new so-called “heartbeat bill,” restricting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. She noted the difficulty for young victims of rape to realize they’re pregnant for much longer than six weeks.
Comments / 0