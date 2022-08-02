ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie

A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
DAVIE, FL
CBS News

Arrest made in NE Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting that injured two people. Jakari Rolle, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and criminal mischief. According to police, on January 29th, Rolle pulled up next to his brother's car, which had...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman

A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
TAMARAC, FL
wflx.com

NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death

A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

5 injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three females and two men injured. Officers responded to the area of 10010 SW 173rd Terrace just after 12:40 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said the officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Armed Robbery and Home Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through July 25, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Business on 07/21/2022. The suspect smashed the front glass front door to gain entry into the business. The suspect wore a black jacket and pants, with a white glove on the right hand and a black glove on the left hand. The subject ransacked the business and did not steal anything from inside.
TAMARAC, FL

