NBC Miami
Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie
A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
CBS News
Arrest made in NE Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting that injured two people. Jakari Rolle, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and criminal mischief. According to police, on January 29th, Rolle pulled up next to his brother's car, which had...
Click10.com
New surveillance video released of grand theft suspect wanted in 2 Fort Lauderdale cases
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released surveillance video Thursday that captured a man entering a restricted office within a business last month and then using a credit card machine to transfer money to his own card. The grand theft happened July 21 at 915 Middle River Drive.
Man shot by car burglars outside South Florida home
A South Florida man was shot by two car burglars after firing a warning shot at them in attempt to scare them off.
NBC Miami
Click10.com
Police search for group seen on video brutally beating grandfather along Hollywood Broadwalk
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers are searching for a group of people after a South Florida man was attacked simply for trying to take his grandson to a public bathroom. The brutal beating that happened on June 19 was captured on cellphone video. The victim’s wife, Mayra Nodarse, said...
'That's what you get,' road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report states
A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, "That's what you get," just seconds after opening fire on him, according to an arrest report.
WSVN-TV
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
Click10.com
Rapper known as Stitches arrested in Bay Harbor Islands on drug and weapons charges
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Phillip Katsabanis, the South Florida rapper known by the name Stitches, was arrested in Bay Harbor Islands Wednesday. The 27-year-old bonded out of jail in Miami-Dade County Thursday afternoon. The rapper has been charged with felony cocaine possession and a misdemeanor weapons charge. Arrest...
WSVN-TV
Shooting ensues after burglars attempt to break into vehicle; gunmen still at large
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in the area of a Lauderhill neighborhood woke up to gunfire after a shooting took place at an apartment complex. Officials said this incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Northwest 49th Avenue and 22nd Street, Tuesday. Crime scene investigators were on the scene taking...
Click10.com
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
tamaractalk.com
NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman
A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
wflx.com
Click10.com
Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
Click10.com
5 injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three females and two men injured. Officers responded to the area of 10010 SW 173rd Terrace just after 12:40 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Police said the officers found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Watches, jewelry, cash taken during home burglary in Miami
MIAMI – City of Miami police released surveillance video Tuesday that captured a home burglary last month. The burglary occurred July 12 at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Armed Robbery and Home Burglary
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through July 25, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Business on 07/21/2022. The suspect smashed the front glass front door to gain entry into the business. The suspect wore a black jacket and pants, with a white glove on the right hand and a black glove on the left hand. The subject ransacked the business and did not steal anything from inside.
Click10.com
‘He has problems’: Dog owner’s excuse after pregnant woman attacked in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A pregnant woman was walking her dog in Broward County when the two were attacked by a larger dog. Little Messi still has the scars from the attack. For her owners, the scars are physical and emotional. Danielle Lowell is seven months pregnant. She showed...
Click10.com
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
