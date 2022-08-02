ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tenille Dashwood Confirms Relationship With Madcap Moss

Tenille Dashwood had a memorable run in NXT as one of the original female competitors in the brand. However, the same cannot be said about her main roster run, especially her unfortunate Emmalina gimmick. Dashwood recently confessed her feelings for WWE star Madcap Moss. She is still connected to the pro wrestling world, in big ways. The former Emma recently announced that she is dating Madcap Moss.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
A Brawl Broke Out At Magic Kingdom And The Video Is Chaos

If you spend any amount of time at Disneyland or Walt Disney World you’ll find families who are taking the vacation of a lifetime. It’s become standard practice for large families to go to Disney parks together and wear matching shirts celebrating the trip. However, one family's trip to the Magic Kingdom this week turned to absolute chaos as they were involved in a pretty massive brawl right in front of Peter Pan’s Flight on the edge of Fantasyland with another family.
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!

You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others

Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
Brawl Breaks Out at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Reveals Why the Jungle Cruise Water Turned Pink, Dave Bautista Visits EPCOT, & More: Daily Recap (7/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Jimmy Hart Names WWE Star He Would Like To Manage

Is there a budding WWE Superstar that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to manage?. In his conversation with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman at SummerSlam Week, the legendary “Mouth of the South” chose a rather surprising name that he’d like to be a mouthpiece or valet for.
Disney World's New Addition Has a Big Problem (Two, in Fact)

Visiting a theme park involves using your smartphone for a variety of things. You may want to look up wait times for rides, post pictures on social media, and keep in touch with other members of your group. Disney World has made smartphones fairly essential to its in-park experience. The...
Current SmackDown Star Teases Bringing Back Old Gimmick at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE's first premium live event emanating from the United Kingdom in over 30 years could be a homecoming for one of the country's most dominant exports. While main roster fans know him as Butch of the Brawling Brutes, most know the scally cap-clad cruiserweight as Pete Dunne, one of the longest-reigning world champions of the modern era. Debuting with WWE at the inaugural NXT UK Championship Tournament in January 2017, Dunne would run rough shot to the finals, where he'd ultimately come up short against Tyler Bate. It would only take Dunne four months to get his hands on the NXT UK Title, as he'd dethrone Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago in May 2017.
