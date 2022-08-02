ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

City
Huguenot, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
City
Narrowsburg, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm

Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
PORT JERVIS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Death of Florida woman leads to arrest

Wappingers Falls, New York – On August 3, 2022, the New York State Police investigated the death of a Florida woman who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger. At approximately 2:10 p.m., Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for an unresponsive female in a vehicle. The woman identified as Victoria Barnes, aged 43 years, of Sebastian, FL, was discovered deceased by responding emergency medical personnel and New York State Police personnel.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
WIBX 950

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Daily Voice

Suspect In Custody After Woman Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Wappingers Falls

A suspect has been apprehended after a woman from out of state was found dead inside a vehicle in a residential neighborhood in the Hudson Valley. At approximately 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, New York State Police troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Dutchess County were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
News 12

Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake

An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm

An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Missing Newburgh woman found dead

BEEKMAN – A 23-year-old Newburgh woman who was reported missing by her family on August 1, was found dead in a vehicle that was in a small body of water off the Taconic State Park near exit 37 at Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill, State Police said.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Orange County Man Dead After Altercation at Gas Station

A Hudson Valley man is dead days after police say he was attacked at the gas pump. On Tuesday, police received a report of a man bleeding in the parking lot of a gas station in Middletown. After arriving on the scene, authorities say they discovered a 31-year-old man knocked out on the ground. Witnesses said that the unconscious man was attacked by another person who fled the gas station in a car.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
wibx950.com

New York State Woman Gets Hit With 31 Tickets During One Traffic Stop

I'm not sure what the record is for the most tickets issued during a traffic stop, but this has to be up there at the top. A New York woman was issued 31 citations during a single traffic stop. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just before midnight, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a 2020 Ford Mustang violating several traffic and vehicle laws. The car was traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark.
Hudson Valley Post

Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County

Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

