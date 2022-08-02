Read on www.kfvs12.com
KFVS12
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
KFVS12
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau says residents could see some regional mail delays after historic flash flooding in St. Louis. They said the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by the flooding. The Cape Girardeau Post Office alerted the city that residents may...
KFVS12
Cairo school district host back-to-school community bash
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Classrooms across the Heartland will be filled with students soon and the city of Cairo is making back-to-school a community-wide event. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Games, food, school physicals and dental cleaning are just some of the free things community leaders and volunteers offered earlier Thursday.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
KFVS12
MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River. According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have...
KFVS12
Abandoned houses causing safety concerns for neighbors
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In June, city officials told us they were determined to tackle abandoned buildings and houses around Cape Girardeau. Since then, one neighborhood with three condemned homes has gotten even more concerned about their safety. Katie Reavis moved onto North Henderson Street 14 years ago, in...
KFVS12
Entrepreneurs wanted for small business opportunity in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization is providing some teenagers with the opportunity to bring their small business to life. Old Town Cape in Cape Girardeau is offering Youth Entrepreneurship grants to three lucky people who will get their very own booth at the Cape Riverfront Market in September.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
KFVS12
Off the Rails concert series returns to Carbondale for 2nd year
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Off the Rails” concert series will return to downtown Carbondale for the second year. The city and Carbondale Main Street teamed up to host the free outdoor concert series at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. The 2022 schedule includes:. Saturday, August...
KFVS12
Reviving the Rend Lake Resort
Dozens of families are being forced out of their homes from flash flooding in Fredericktown. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A woman from Cape Girardeau celebrated her...
republicmonitor.com
121st Seminary Picnic set for this weekend
“Where friends meet friends from everywhere,” reads the flier for this year’s St. Vincent de Paul Parish Seminary Picnic. And it’s true. Between 15-20,000 people from Perryville, St. Louis, and other cities attend the Seminary Picnic during the first weekend in August each year. Bringing people together...
kbsi23.com
Plastic parts manufacturer to expand to Sikeston, create 25 jobs
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts will expand to Sikeston and create 25 new jobs. EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, plans to invest $1.4 million in a new production facility in Sikeston. This will enhance its capabilities to serve a broader geographic footprint and deliver custom-molded products for a wider range of customers.
KFVS12
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
KFVS12
New Heartland group offering support for families of homicide victims
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Homicide impacts more than the victims, it can have lasting effects on families’ lives. A support group is forming in the Heartland that is offering some help. “Although we’re not the victims our families have been victimized by what’s happened to our loved ones,”...
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
KFVS12
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
KFVS12
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
KFVS12
Butler Co. Sheriff's Office workers on administrative leave
A new support group formed in the Heartland for families of homicide victims. Governor Pritzker announced a multi-million dollar plan to revive the Rend Lake Resort. With the Midwest Conference on the Unknown just around the corner, we're on the road with paranormal travel writer and investigator Michael Huntington, taking a look at hauntings in Spook Hollow, the site of mothman sightings and the alleged location of a local UFO crash.
mymoinfo.com
Perry County Primary Election Results
(Perryville) Primary election results are in from Perry County. Luke Turnbough has the unofficial numbers.
