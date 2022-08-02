CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Classrooms across the Heartland will be filled with students soon and the city of Cairo is making back-to-school a community-wide event. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Games, food, school physicals and dental cleaning are just some of the free things community leaders and volunteers offered earlier Thursday.

CAIRO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO