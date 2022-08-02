ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bollinger County, MO

KFVS12

Carbondale church invests in solar panels

Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes

A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Cairo school district host back-to-school community bash

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Classrooms across the Heartland will be filled with students soon and the city of Cairo is making back-to-school a community-wide event. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Games, food, school physicals and dental cleaning are just some of the free things community leaders and volunteers offered earlier Thursday.
CAIRO, IL
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River. According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Abandoned houses causing safety concerns for neighbors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In June, city officials told us they were determined to tackle abandoned buildings and houses around Cape Girardeau. Since then, one neighborhood with three condemned homes has gotten even more concerned about their safety. Katie Reavis moved onto North Henderson Street 14 years ago, in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Off the Rails concert series returns to Carbondale for 2nd year

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Off the Rails” concert series will return to downtown Carbondale for the second year. The city and Carbondale Main Street teamed up to host the free outdoor concert series at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. The 2022 schedule includes:. Saturday, August...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Reviving the Rend Lake Resort

Dozens of families are being forced out of their homes from flash flooding in Fredericktown. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A woman from Cape Girardeau celebrated her...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
republicmonitor.com

121st Seminary Picnic set for this weekend

“Where friends meet friends from everywhere,” reads the flier for this year’s St. Vincent de Paul Parish Seminary Picnic. And it’s true. Between 15-20,000 people from Perryville, St. Louis, and other cities attend the Seminary Picnic during the first weekend in August each year. Bringing people together...
kbsi23.com

Plastic parts manufacturer to expand to Sikeston, create 25 jobs

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A privately-held manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts will expand to Sikeston and create 25 new jobs. EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, plans to invest $1.4 million in a new production facility in Sikeston. This will enhance its capabilities to serve a broader geographic footprint and deliver custom-molded products for a wider range of customers.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Flooding rescues in Fredericktown

A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

New Heartland group offering support for families of homicide victims

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Homicide impacts more than the victims, it can have lasting effects on families’ lives. A support group is forming in the Heartland that is offering some help. “Although we’re not the victims our families have been victimized by what’s happened to our loved ones,”...
THEBES, IL
KOLR10 News

MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

4 children injured in crash on I-55

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Butler Co. Sheriff's Office workers on administrative leave

A new support group formed in the Heartland for families of homicide victims. Governor Pritzker announced a multi-million dollar plan to revive the Rend Lake Resort. With the Midwest Conference on the Unknown just around the corner, we're on the road with paranormal travel writer and investigator Michael Huntington, taking a look at hauntings in Spook Hollow, the site of mothman sightings and the alleged location of a local UFO crash.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO

