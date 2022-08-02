Read on www.geneseorepublic.com
Related
geneseorepublic.com
Dan D. Outdoors
If you are a history buff and/or find old artifacts and antiques interesting, spend some hours visiting the museum’s various rooms. It’s air conditioned and donations are accepted. The hours are 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. 7 days a week. It is closed after October 31, 2022, and will re-open in the spring.
geneseorepublic.com
Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
geneseorepublic.com
Annawan School Board meeting led by new Superintendent
Annawan School Board members authorized Jamie Bryan as the new superintendent of the Annawan School District and Erin VanUnik as the district bookkeeper. Bryan has been principal at Kewanee High School for the last 15 years, and he succeeds Matt Nordstrom, who resigned in April of this year. Board members...
geneseorepublic.com
Smith Studios features landscapes from "driver's perspective"
Through the months of August and September the Smith Studio and Gallery is sponsoring an exhibition of the paintings of Crystal Lake artist Kurt Kamholz. During high school Kurt took every art class he could, then he continued his fine art studies at Illinois State University. It was while he was in college that Kurt became focused on painting the Illinois landscape through his studies under the landscape painter Harold Gregor. Kurt was also inspired by the work of Monet and that great master’s control of light and color.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo guitar used in Hank Williams Jr. Concert
What started out as a “normal” day for Scott McAvoy of Geneseo, ended up to be anything but normal…And it led him to a Hank Williams Jr. Concert in Monticello, Iowa. It was on a recent morning in July when McAvoy received a phone call from a friend in Geneseo… “I was at work at 10:30 in the morning when Terry Murphy, local guitar aficionado, player, collector, gave me a call and led off with ‘are you ready for an interesting opportunity?”
geneseorepublic.com
geneseorepublic.com
Season on the brink: Galva finds new football coach after community callout
GALVA — Just over two weeks ago, Galva High School didn't have a head football coach, and Wildcats athletic director Adam Norway went into desperation mode. It was coming to the point where if no one stepped up then the school wouldn't have fielded a team. On Tuesday, July...
geneseorepublic.com
Betty's Thimble Quilt Shop opens in Orion
"It's been a couple of years in the back of my head," said Orion resident Leigh-Ann Stropes as she sat in Betty's Thimble Quilt Shop the day before its grand opening on Friday, July 29. "When my son Chance graduated from Orion High School, I needed something to do," she...
RELATED PEOPLE
geneseorepublic.com
Who's going to play at Back Road Music Festival Aug. 13 at Galva? See performers here
Get ready to pack the lawn chairs and sunscreen and expect to enjoy a day of world class music and entertainment in Galva beginning at 4 PM. The Back Road Music Festival is celebrating its 8th year of bringing nationally touring acts down the Back Roads to Galva Illinois' natural amphitheater located at the Galva Park District.
geneseorepublic.com
Orion Village Board looks toward reconstruction of Fifth Street
Working out the financing will be a challenge, but someday Orion could have a Fifth Street that is straight, with angle and parallel parking where needed, and sidewalks, too, and all ADA compliant, Orion village board members learned on Monday, Aug. 1. J.D. Schulte and Jon Clark of Hutchison Engineering...
geneseorepublic.com
Comments / 0