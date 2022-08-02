ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, IL

Comments / 0

Related
geneseorepublic.com

Dan D. Outdoors

If you are a history buff and/or find old artifacts and antiques interesting, spend some hours visiting the museum’s various rooms. It’s air conditioned and donations are accepted. The hours are 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. 7 days a week. It is closed after October 31, 2022, and will re-open in the spring.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?

Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Annawan School Board meeting led by new Superintendent

Annawan School Board members authorized Jamie Bryan as the new superintendent of the Annawan School District and Erin VanUnik as the district bookkeeper. Bryan has been principal at Kewanee High School for the last 15 years, and he succeeds Matt Nordstrom, who resigned in April of this year. Board members...
ANNAWAN, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Smith Studios features landscapes from "driver's perspective"

Through the months of August and September the Smith Studio and Gallery is sponsoring an exhibition of the paintings of Crystal Lake artist Kurt Kamholz. During high school Kurt took every art class he could, then he continued his fine art studies at Illinois State University. It was while he was in college that Kurt became focused on painting the Illinois landscape through his studies under the landscape painter Harold Gregor. Kurt was also inspired by the work of Monet and that great master’s control of light and color.
GENESEO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
City
Cambridge, IL
State
Florida State
Cambridge, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo guitar used in Hank Williams Jr. Concert

What started out as a “normal” day for Scott McAvoy of Geneseo, ended up to be anything but normal…And it led him to a Hank Williams Jr. Concert in Monticello, Iowa. It was on a recent morning in July when McAvoy received a phone call from a friend in Geneseo… “I was at work at 10:30 in the morning when Terry Murphy, local guitar aficionado, player, collector, gave me a call and led off with ‘are you ready for an interesting opportunity?”
GENESEO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Betty's Thimble Quilt Shop opens in Orion

"It's been a couple of years in the back of my head," said Orion resident Leigh-Ann Stropes as she sat in Betty's Thimble Quilt Shop the day before its grand opening on Friday, July 29. "When my son Chance graduated from Orion High School, I needed something to do," she...
ORION, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sharpe
geneseorepublic.com

Orion Village Board looks toward reconstruction of Fifth Street

Working out the financing will be a challenge, but someday Orion could have a Fifth Street that is straight, with angle and parallel parking where needed, and sidewalks, too, and all ADA compliant, Orion village board members learned on Monday, Aug. 1. J.D. Schulte and Jon Clark of Hutchison Engineering...
ORION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy