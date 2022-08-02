Through the months of August and September the Smith Studio and Gallery is sponsoring an exhibition of the paintings of Crystal Lake artist Kurt Kamholz. During high school Kurt took every art class he could, then he continued his fine art studies at Illinois State University. It was while he was in college that Kurt became focused on painting the Illinois landscape through his studies under the landscape painter Harold Gregor. Kurt was also inspired by the work of Monet and that great master’s control of light and color.

GENESEO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO