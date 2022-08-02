Save the Date: Black Bass World Fishing Championship is coming to Lake Murray

Read on www.coladaily.com
Lowes Foods seeking additional local product vendors
Lowes Foods will hold a virtual vendor summit to meet with local entrepreneurs and decision-makers who purchase the products sold in the stores. The Carolinas-based grocer is seeking a range of product categories, including baby, beauty/personal care/hygiene, beverages, food, health, cleaning and household essentials, housewares, and pet. “Lowes Foods is...
South Carolina State Fair is hiring temporary workers
The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting temporary employment applications for the 12-day fair this year which will take place Oct. 12 through 23 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. “The fun, friendships and excitement of working at the South Carolina State Fair is always a great draw for our...
Local retailers and shoppers prepare for tax-free weekend
Tax-free weekend is right around the corner and shoppers are preparing for back to school shopping. Many businesses in the Midlands are hoping consumers will shop locally. South Carolina has held the sales tax holiday since 2000 and seventeen states currently participate in the event. A variety of purchases are exempt from the state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes.
