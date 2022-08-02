Final Vote Set for Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

Read on yovenice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
yovenice.com
LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools
Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day-care centers, among other locations. At a meeting Tuesday, Council voted 11-3 to expand the areas in which camping is prohibited to include within 2 feet of any fire hydrant, within 5 feet of any operational entrance or exit and within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway. The ordinance also allows the Council to include, by resolution, areas within 500 feet of a range of locations, including overpasses, underpasses, freeway ramps, tunnels, bridges, pedestrian bridges, subways, washes or spreading grounds, railroad tracks, schools, daycare facilities, parks and libraries, and any placed deemed to be a threat to public health or safety.
After protesters' disruption, LA council votes to crack down on homeless encampments near schools
The Los Angeles City Council voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, following an hourlong disruption by opponents who interrupted the meeting.
NBC Los Angeles
Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal
A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
citywatchla.com
LA County Supes Want Power To Remove A Duly Elected Sheriff
As most US residents watched in horror and dismay as a large mob of attempted to overthrow not only our government, but also our whole election process. This mob wanted to overturn the election results of the 2020 Presidential election. I have always taken my voting rights very seriously. Every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords
Long Beach has issued about 400 housing vouchers to people who are currently homeless. Despite the vouchers paying for a large portion of their rent, the city is having issues finding landlords willing to accept them. The post With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Council members question suspending Ridley-Thomas’ pay
Two Los Angeles City Council members are seeking clarity on whether Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year, according to a motion filed Wednesday by Paul Krekorian that was seconded by Gil Cedillo.
spectrumnews1.com
Permanent supportive housing rises on church property
LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
pasadenanow.com
Meetings Scheduled in Devil’s Gate Entrance Improvement Project
The Los Angeles County Public Works Department will conduct two community meetings on the Devil’s Gate Southeast Entrance Improvement Project. During the meetings Public Works will be sharing the updated proposed project that was developed after receiving public input from previous community meetings. The first meeting will be held...
RELATED PEOPLE
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
yovenice.com
Los Angeles Votes to Amend Charter In Favor of LA City-Based Businesses
Measure BB will allow LA to implement an additional contracting bid preference for businesses that are located in the city of Los Angeles. Last week Los Angeles City Council adopted resolutions declaring the results of the June 7, 2022 Primary Election, including the passage of the City of Los Angeles’ Measure BB. The Measure, authored by Councilmember Paul Koretz, amends the City Charter to add “City of Los Angeles” to the definition of “local” in Section 371a. of the Charter, thereby permitting the City to implement an additional contracting bid preference for businesses that are located in the city of Los Angeles.
Bill allowing safe injection sites in L.A. heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk
Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate today and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
pasadenanow.com
LA County Supervisors Expected to Set Ballot Measure Allowing Sheriff Removal
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to give final approval Tuesday to plans for a November ballot measure that would give the panel authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. On a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger dissenting, the board last week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Receives Two Million Dollar Grant
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. At their Aug. 1 meeting, Pasadena City Council voted to accept a Grant to Implement Violence Prevention and Intervention awarded to Public Health Department. By News Desk. Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) has been awarded $2,510,394 in grant funding through the California Violence Intervention and Prevention...
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Palmdale battles illegal dumping in open spaces, wetlands
The city of Palmdale picked up 244 tons of illegally-dumped trash in April alone, and the problem is just getting worse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
PLANetizen
This Street Treatment Fights Extreme Heat
Unlike leafier neighborhoods, Pacoima lacks a robust tree cover that would provide shade and cool neighborhood streets. | Cbl62 / Pacoima, California. An innovative project in Pacoima, a community in the Los Angeles area, is using an epoxy acrylic coating to reflect heat that would otherwise be absorbed by asphalt and make the neighborhood hotter. “The coating is being applied to nearly 1 million square feet of roads, playgrounds and parking lots in a 10-block-area around [Hubert H. Humphrey Memorial Park]. About 7,300 people live within a half mile.” As Todd Woody reports in Bloomberg, “A 2020 study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters found that the use of such coatings in two Los Angeles neighborhoods decreased pavement temperatures up to 10°.”
citypridemagazine.com
L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Centers Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies in August￼
LOS ANGELES – L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced today they will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college on August 5th in Inglewood. This is the third year in a row that the two health plans have held this backpack event series.
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
Comments / 1