Texans react to John Metchie III’s message

Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Colts 'Heating Up?'
A report from Tuesday signals Indy may be looking to add OBJ to their wide receiver corps.
Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
Former Colts WR Chester Rogers Finds New Home
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed with an AFC South Rival.
Colts Make Three Roster Moves
That will end the seasons for Hurst or O’Donnell unless they’re released with a settlement later this season. They’ll then be able to sign with another team once healthy. Hurst, 26, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back...
Crimson Tide fan answers high school coach’s call to play – and she loves it
For a lot of Alabama high-school football coaches, recruiting the school hallways is important in building a roster. Adding depth – or even a big-time contributor – may be just a simple conversation in the lunchroom away. For Calera second-year head coach Jason Hamlin, his efforts last spring...
Colts Add Free Agent Wide Receiver
The Colts have signed free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery.
Auburn football newcomers receive jersey numbers
Check out what numbers the Auburn newcomers will wear.
Texans Training Camp Day 4 Observations: Nico Collins Makes Case For WR No. 1
Nico Collins' play against defensive back Steven Nelson highlights Day 4 of training camp practice for the Houston Texans.
Report: Deshaun Watson Rejected 1 Punishment Offer From NFL
The NFL is unsatisfied by the suspension ruling made by a judge earlier this week. Now the league is aiming for the full penalty that they initially hoped to hand down to Watson. But there was a time where this whole thing could have been over with in one fell...
WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
thecomeback.com
Colts’ coach talks new assistant Reggie Wayne’s “phenomenal” influence on the team
Reggie Wayne is one of the greatest Indianapolis Colts wide receivers of all time, second only to Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. So when Colts’ head coach Frank Reich hired him in March as their receivers coach, it wasn’t a shock to anyone. But what no one expected was the size of the impact Wayne quickly made on the team, according to Reich.
Astros Announce Multiple Roster Moves on Deadline Day
The Houston Astros optioned Korey Lee, Taylor Jones and J.J. Matijevic with the activation of Trey Mancini, Christian Vázquez and Alex Bregman.
NBC Sports
Astros vs Guardians live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Houston Astros.
Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale 1-on-1 on New Backfield - Podcast
Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale shares his thoughts as to why the franchise's run game will be improved in 2022.
Houston Rockets Career Retrospective: Elvin Hayes
Elvin Hayes has a legacy with the Houston Rockets that has touted him as the franchise's original superstar.
Astros' First-Round Pick Gilbert Homers in First Professional At-Bat
The Houston Astros assigned Drew Gilbert to the Florida Complex League today, and the first-round pick had an eye-catching first day.
