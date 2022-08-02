ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans react to John Metchie III’s message

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback

The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Colts Make Three Roster Moves

That will end the seasons for Hurst or O’Donnell unless they’re released with a settlement later this season. They’ll then be able to sign with another team once healthy. Hurst, 26, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Lovie Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp

Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Draft#Whole Blood#Raiders#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy