Alcohol linked to poor brain health; weight loss surgery leads to both marriages and divorces: Health roundup for Aug. 2, 2022

scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Medical News Today
Drinking just 3 cans of beer a week may be linked to cognitive decline
A large observational study finds associations between moderate drinking, markers of iron accumulation in the brain, and cognitive decline. The study found that having just three cans of beer a week is linked to having higher levels of iron stored in the brain. Accumulation of iron is also associated with...
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
scitechdaily.com
Poor Sleep Found To Be Associated With Reduced Cognitive Function
The study adds to the body of evidence concerning the relationship between sleep and cognition. A new study found that among a sample of low-income African American individuals, more fragmented sleep and longer stretches of wakefulness after bedtime were related to inferior cognitive function, such as poor attention. Researchers from...
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
studyfinds.org
Just one alcoholic drink a day could lead to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease
OXFORD, United Kingdom — Just one small glass of wine each day could lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, new research warns. Specifically, researchers from the University of Oxford say consuming just seven units of alcohol a week – half the recommended maximum – fuels iron accumulation in the brain. They add that alcohol suppresses a hormone that controls the body’s absorption of the mineral, causing poorer brain performance.
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
Medical News Today
What are some blood pressure medications for kidney disease?
High blood pressure, or hypertension, can damage blood vessels and impair kidney function. Medications to lower blood pressure can help protect the kidneys. High blood pressure can damage blood vessels throughout the body, including in the kidneys, where it can impair kidney function. Alongside certain lifestyle adjustments, taking medications to...
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
Gout flareups may precede heart attack, stroke, study says
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases in the four months after a gout flareup, a British study released Tuesday suggests. Gout is a common, painful form of inflammatory arthritis that often affects the big toe joint. According to the research, gout patients who...
MedicalXpress
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems
Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
neurology.org
Positive Airway Pressure and Cognitive Disorders in Adults With Obstructive Sleep Apnea
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Alzheimer disease (AD) and other forms of dementia represent a rising global...
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
tctmd.com
Women With Early Menopause See Higher Heart Failure, AF Risks
Early onset of menopause may be linked with increased risk of both heart failure and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to new Korean data. “The misconception that heart disease primarily affects men has meant that sex-specific risk factors have been largely ignored,” said senior author Ga Eun Nam, MD (Korea University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea), in a press release. “Evidence is accumulating that undergoing menopause before the age of 40 may increase the likelihood of heart disease later in life. Our study indicates that reproductive history should be routinely considered in addition to traditional risk factors such as smoking when evaluating the future likelihood of heart failure and atrial fibrillation.”
physiciansweekly.com
Role of Inflammasome Signaling in Glomerular Hyperfiltration in Severe Obesity
Glomerular hyperfiltration, which is linked to obesity, may occur before overt renal damage manifests itself. However, only a few research examined the relationship between hyperfiltration and inflammasome signaling. For a study, researchers sought to assess, both before and after weight reduction in people with extreme obesity, the association between IL1-β/Caspase-1, insulin sensitivity, and hyperfiltration.
MedPage Today
Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy Linked to Dementia Later in Life
Pregnant women with gestational hypertension and preeclampsia/eclampsia had a higher risk for vascular dementia later in life, though they showed no significant excess risk for Alzheimer's disease, according to a study that retrospectively tracked women over an 80-year period. Among nearly 20,000 women with a history of hypertensive disorders of...
MedicalXpress
Gout flare-ups could raise heart disease risk for weeks after
When gout flares up, the joint pain is often excruciating. But that's not the only worry tied to this common inflammatory arthritic condition. A new British study warns that gout flares double the risk for heart attack or stroke over the two months that follow. A spike in risk endures...
verywellhealth.com
Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
Harvard Health
Endometriosis linked with increased stroke risk
August 2, 2022 – People with a history of endometriosis had a greater risk for stroke than those without endometriosis, a study found. The study analyzed 28 years’ worth of data from participants in the Nurses Health Study II. The participants completed questionnaires about their health every two years.
