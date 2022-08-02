Here Comes The Sun: Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and abstract artist Sean Scully

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager, dies at 45
Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45. She was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. The family has four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam. The team sent a statement confirming that Hazen died on Thursday.
Multiple GOP candidates who won Aug. 2 primaries believe 2020 election was stolen
At least five Republican primary winners in battleground states won by Joe Biden embraced Donald Trump's baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Several took action to try to overturn the 2020 election results when Trump lost their states, and if elected in November, they could have the power to block or delay the certification of election results in their states in the 2024 presidential election.
CBS News
Senator Sinema backs health, climate, tax plan
Overnight, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said she will support the Democrats’ sweeping health care, climate and tax plan. That paves the way for the bill's passage. CBS's Scott MacFarlane reports on the late night developments.
As Texas jury deliberates, Alex Jones has more legal troubles ahead
A Texas jury continued deliberations Thursday to determine how much Alex Jones will owe in damages to the parents of a child killed during the deadly 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jones — a prominent conspiracy theorist and far-right broadcaster known primarily in connection with the fake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democrats awaiting decision from Sen. Sinema on spending, climate bill
Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema has not promised support for a $739 billion spending and climate package. Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene looks at what's keeping the Arizona senator from supporting the bill as it stands.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a "coward" in latest campaign ad for daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney blasted former President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" and labeling him a "threat" to the country in a new campaign ad for his daughter U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. "In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual that was a greater threat...
Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on party's midterm strategy
Democrats could make abortion a key issue in the 2022 midterms after Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have opened the door for more restrictions. CBS News' Robert Costa speaks with veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on "Red and Blue" about the party's strategy ahead of the midterms.
"My Voice" program trying to help kids speak through technology
Pittsburgh children's charity Variety is trying to help kids nationwide who are non-verbal or have difficulty talking by giving the iPad-based communication devices. CBS News anchors Debra Alfarone and David Begnaud spoke with Charlie LaVallee, CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapters, and Sue Conroy, whose son is non-verbal and uses communication devices to talk, about the program.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alex Jones ordered to pay over $4 million in damages to Sandy Hook family
A jury in Texas has ordered the right-wing conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones to pay over $4 million in compensatory damages to the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting. They sued him for defamation and testified that his false claims that the shooting was a hoax made their lives "a living hell." CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins Robert Costa with more on the breaking news.
Texas jury orders Alex Jones to pay parents of Sandy Hook victim more than $4 million in defamation suit
A Texas jury awarded the parents of one of the victims of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School over $4 million in the damages trial of "Infowars" host Alex Jones. The conspiracy theorist and far-right broadcaster had earlier been found liable for defamation in a default judgment issued by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble over his false claims the 2012 shooting was "a hoax" in repeated comments over the past decade.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends state attorney over stance on abortion law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended a prosecutor who refused to enforce a new abortion ban and also supported gender-affirming treatment for minors. Attorney Andrew Warren joined CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti to discuss why his suspension is unconstitutional.
Michigan GOP nixes election night party after female staff member threatened, party says
Washington — The Michigan Republican Party canceled a watch party for the state's primary election results after a female staff member was verbally assaulted at the party's headquarters Tuesday morning, the state GOP said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan GOP, said the state party received "several" death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI arrests Wanda Vazquez-Garced, former governor or Puerto Rico, for bribery
Former governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vazquez-Garced was arrested Thursday by federal officials for bribery charges linked to her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Vazquez-Garced is accused of seven charges and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. She's scheduled to make her initial court appearance Thursday in federal court in the District of Puerto Rico.
Politics panel on status of Senate climate and tax deal, and impact of Kansas abortion vote
Prospects for the Senate tax and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act are still uncertain as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema considers her stance. And in Kansas, voters signaled they want to maintain abortion rights. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and Reuters White House correspondent Trevor Hunnicutt join Robert Costa on "Red and Blue" to discuss.
Home gardens rise in popularity amid high inflation
Austin, Texas — When Beth Brown needs groceries, she often does her shopping in her own backyard. Brown estimates she's saving $400 per month on groceries by growing vegetables like lettuce, squash, tomatoes and cantaloupe. The nurse and single mom of two boys said she's trying to save everywhere she can as prices skyrocket.
Kentucky man rescues neighbors from deadly flooding: "It was just like being on the Titanic"
A Kentucky man is credited with helping save nine of his neighbors who became trapped amid deadly floods in the eastern part of the state. Nathan Day joins CBS News to share how his community came together for the rescue efforts and his experience trekking through the floodwaters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SUV drives into parade in New Mexico, injures several people including two officers
Gallup, New Mexico — A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers. State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
At least 4 killed, 9 hurt in violent wreck near L.A.
A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving as many as six cars near a...
Millions at risk of power and water shortages as two of the nation's largest reservoirs on the brink of "dead pool status," U.N. warns
Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status."
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
CBS News
523K+
Followers
61K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0