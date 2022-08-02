ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here Comes The Sun: Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and abstract artist Sean Scully

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS News

Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager, dies at 45

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45. She was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. The family has four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam. The team sent a statement confirming that Hazen died on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Multiple GOP candidates who won Aug. 2 primaries believe 2020 election was stolen

At least five Republican primary winners in battleground states won by Joe Biden embraced Donald Trump's baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Several took action to try to overturn the 2020 election results when Trump lost their states, and if elected in November, they could have the power to block or delay the certification of election results in their states in the 2024 presidential election.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Senator Sinema backs health, climate, tax plan

Overnight, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said she will support the Democrats’ sweeping health care, climate and tax plan. That paves the way for the bill's passage. CBS's Scott MacFarlane reports on the late night developments.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

"My Voice" program trying to help kids speak through technology

Pittsburgh children's charity Variety is trying to help kids nationwide who are non-verbal or have difficulty talking by giving the iPad-based communication devices. CBS News anchors Debra Alfarone and David Begnaud spoke with Charlie LaVallee, CEO of Variety the Children's Charity Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapters, and Sue Conroy, whose son is non-verbal and uses communication devices to talk, about the program.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Alex Jones ordered to pay over $4 million in damages to Sandy Hook family

A jury in Texas has ordered the right-wing conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones to pay over $4 million in compensatory damages to the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting. They sued him for defamation and testified that his false claims that the shooting was a hoax made their lives "a living hell." CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins Robert Costa with more on the breaking news.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Texas jury orders Alex Jones to pay parents of Sandy Hook victim more than $4 million in defamation suit

A Texas jury awarded the parents of one of the victims of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School over $4 million in the damages trial of "Infowars" host Alex Jones. The conspiracy theorist and far-right broadcaster had earlier been found liable for defamation in a default judgment issued by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble over his false claims the 2012 shooting was "a hoax" in repeated comments over the past decade.
NEWTOWN, CT
CBS News

Politics panel on status of Senate climate and tax deal, and impact of Kansas abortion vote

Prospects for the Senate tax and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act are still uncertain as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema considers her stance. And in Kansas, voters signaled they want to maintain abortion rights. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and Reuters White House correspondent Trevor Hunnicutt join Robert Costa on "Red and Blue" to discuss.
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

Home gardens rise in popularity amid high inflation

Austin, Texas — When Beth Brown needs groceries, she often does her shopping in her own backyard. Brown estimates she's saving $400 per month on groceries by growing vegetables like lettuce, squash, tomatoes and cantaloupe. The nurse and single mom of two boys said she's trying to save everywhere she can as prices skyrocket.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

At least 4 killed, 9 hurt in violent wreck near L.A.

A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving as many as six cars near a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Millions at risk of power and water shortages as two of the nation's largest reservoirs on the brink of "dead pool status," U.N. warns

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status."
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

