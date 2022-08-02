ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Only 40% of Americans Can Cover a Surprise $400 Expense

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9iMA_0h1YFGhh00

Image source: Getty Images

There's a reason workers and retirees alike are told to keep a decent chunk of cash in a savings account . You never know when an unplanned bill might land in your lap, whether it relates to your home, your vehicle, or a medical issue. And if you don't have enough money in savings to cover that cost, you could end up stuck with costly credit card debt.

But here's something scary in that regard -- only 40% of Americans are in a position to cover a surprise $400 expense, according to a recent ResumeLab survey . And if you don't have $400 at your disposal, you may want to build up your savings.

Don't leave yourself vulnerable to debt

Sometimes, credit card debt is unavoidable. But it can lower your credit score and end up costing you a lot of money in interest.

That's why credit card debt is a good thing to avoid. But if you don't have a strong enough emergency fund , you might end up with some -- or a lot. This especially applies if you don't have enough money in savings to pay for an unexpected $400 expense.

As a general rule, you should have a minimum of three months' worth of essential expenses in your savings account. As an example, say you spend $2,500 a month on basic bills like rent, food, and car payments. In that case, you'd want at least $7,500 in the bank. And if you can't withdraw $400 from your savings comfortably, you may want to work on building your cash reserves -- before a financial emergency strikes.

How to boost your emergency savings

You have a few options when it comes to increasing your savings, though some may be harder than others. If you want to boost your savings quickly , consider making one drastic, albeit temporary, lifestyle change, like downsizing from a larger apartment to a smaller one with cheaper rent.

That might also mean having to move to a different neighborhood, but it's a cutback that could have a quick, notable impact. And remember, you don't have to live in a smaller home forever -- just long enough to boost your cash reserves nicely.

If you don't think you're up for that, or it's not possible where you live, see if you can make smaller changes. That could mean dining out less frequently, putting the brakes on store-bought coffee, or canceling streaming services. These changes may not free up as much cash for savings as a major one, like downsizing, but they can make a difference over time.

Finally, consider giving your income a boost with a side hustle . Since the money you earn from a second gig won't be earmarked for ongoing bills, you can bank all of it, minus what you owe the IRS in taxes.

The fact that many Americans can't cover a $400 expense on a whim is understandable, but it's pretty scary nonetheless. If you're in that boat, do what you can to boost your savings quickly. It'll give you not only a world of financial protection, but also peace of mind.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Credit Card Debt#Credit Score#Debit Card#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Resumelab
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Motley Fool

What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?

The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy