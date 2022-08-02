ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syneos Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $77.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The clinical research company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

Syneos Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.97 to $5.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.44 billion to $5.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNH

