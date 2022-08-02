Read on kissbinghamton.com
New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues CVS
In a press release on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she is suing CVS Health Corporation for violating anti-trust laws and hurting New York safety net hospitals and clinics. According to the press release, for years CVS did not allow New York safety net hospitals and...
Indiana Legislature Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban
The state made national news recently when a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had been raped traveled to Indiana to get an abortion.
Judge: Green Party candidate belongs on N. Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Green Party’s U.S. Senate candidate must be placed on the November ballot, a federal judge ruled Friday, despite Democrats’ repeated attempts to block the progressive party from spoiling one of their best shots at flipping a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. U.S. District Judge James Dever III’s order prohibits the state elections board from enforcing a July 1 candidate filing deadline to keep the Green Party’s Senate nominee, Matthew Hoh, off the ballot in North Carolina. Though the Green Party had earlier this year submitted a petition to qualify as a new political party, the elections board initially shot it down amid an ongoing investigation into the party’s signature gathering process, causing the now-certified Green Party to miss the deadline. Dever canceled a federal court hearing scheduled for Monday and gave Hoh until Wednesday to submit his paperwork ahead of the board’s Aug. 12 ballot printing deadline. But Hoh said he worries an “outrageous new lawsuit” in state court could interfere with Friday’s favorable ruling in federal court.
