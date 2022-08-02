RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Green Party’s U.S. Senate candidate must be placed on the November ballot, a federal judge ruled Friday, despite Democrats’ repeated attempts to block the progressive party from spoiling one of their best shots at flipping a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. U.S. District Judge James Dever III’s order prohibits the state elections board from enforcing a July 1 candidate filing deadline to keep the Green Party’s Senate nominee, Matthew Hoh, off the ballot in North Carolina. Though the Green Party had earlier this year submitted a petition to qualify as a new political party, the elections board initially shot it down amid an ongoing investigation into the party’s signature gathering process, causing the now-certified Green Party to miss the deadline. Dever canceled a federal court hearing scheduled for Monday and gave Hoh until Wednesday to submit his paperwork ahead of the board’s Aug. 12 ballot printing deadline. But Hoh said he worries an “outrageous new lawsuit” in state court could interfere with Friday’s favorable ruling in federal court.

