ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Long-time Traverse City bridge project passes first phase

By Nicole Long
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City water line project will be completed soon

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Boyne City is nearing the end of its Lincoln Street reconstruction project. On Tuesday, some residents were without water as the last major portion of the project took place. Crews were out on Cedar and Grant Street in Boyne, replacing old pipes and reconnecting...
BOYNE CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Traverse City’s historic wind turbine retired, makes way for solar panels

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – An historic wind turbine that for decades served as a clean energy symbol and up north geographic marker recently came down near Traverse City. This first week of August 2022 brought the retirement of the historic M-72 wind turbine west of Traverse City, a structure that when first built in 1996 was the United States’ tallest and largest energy-producing wind turbine, plus Michigan’s first owned by a municipal electric utility. The site will be redeveloped for more renewable energy generation – part of a coming two-megawatt solar field expansion.
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Building projects proceeding in Reed City

There are two new stores coming to the long-tenured town, in which both will impact travelling greatly. The first will be a gas station and convenience store located on the south corner of Stimson Ave. and N Chestnut St, across from Happy Tails pet grooming. Under the same ownership as Ashton General Store, the store will also provide meat services.
REED CITY, MI
wnmufm.org

Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Traverse City, MI
Traffic
Grand Traverse County, MI
Government
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Traverse County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
9&10 News

Demolition Makes Way for Rotary Square Project in Downtown Traverse City

A multi-million dollar vision for downtown Traverse City gets a lift, starting with the leveling of an empty commercial building. The Downtown Development Authority says it’s the site of the new Rotary Square, and crews are making way for it with the demolition of an old bank building. It’s at the corner of Union and State Streets in the downtown area.
UpNorthLive.com

New 'smart' traffic system expected to ease traffic in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Road Commission is rolling out a new program that is creating "smarter" traffic signals. The Split Cycle Offset Optimization Technique, or “SCOOT,” is designed to make traffic signals more driver-friendly. SCOOT uses sensors to calculate the flow of...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Benzie County voters approve millage for school resource officers

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Few communities celebrated election results to the same degree as Benzie County, where seven millage requests were granted by voters on August 2. One of those means school resource officers will be outside the classrooms and in the words of Sheriff Kyle Rosa, making...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Wgtu#The Next Phase#Environmental Groups#Urban Construction#Wpbn
ClickOnDetroit.com

Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots

There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Crews battle wildfire in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Firefighters from several departments are on scene of what's being described as a large wildfire in Leelanau County. Elmwood Township Fire Department was first alerted to the fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Additional crews were requested at 5:25 p.m. It's happening off of Hoxie Road...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Elk Rapids community helping monarch butterfly populations recover

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Village of Elk Rapids celebrated the start of Harbor Days on Wednesday, but they also celebrated the newly designed site of "Monarch City, USA." In two decades, the population of monarch butterflies has declined 90%. But the Village of Elk Rapids is working to...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Harbor Days Festival returns to Elk Rapids

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wednesday marks opening day for the Elk Rapids 67th Harbor Days Festival. The event is bringing fun, family-friendly activities to the water and village through this weekend. It all wraps up with a fireworks show Saturday night. Organizers say it's a week Elk Rapids businesses...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
interlochenpublicradio.org

A tiny wasp could give hope to northern Michigan cherry farmers

Scientists, cherry growers, and self-professed “science nerds” peered into a box of test tubes to get a glimpse of a tiny wasp. Inside the MSU’s Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station, at the top of a hill overlooking cherry orchards and rolling farmland, there’s hope that the samba wasp — no bigger than a grain of rice — could change the region’s agricultural landscape for the better.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Services set for fallen Clare deputy

Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Petoskey District Library receives $30,000 grant for tutoring

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Petoskey’s District Library has received $30,000 in grants to continue its Growing Readers Together program. The program is going into its fifth-year helping students between kindergarten and third grade with reading skills. The library works with the public schools of Petoskey to connect...
PETOSKEY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend

A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
GAYLORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy