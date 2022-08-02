Long-time Traverse City bridge project passes first phase

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – An historic wind turbine that for decades served as a clean energy symbol and up north geographic marker recently came down near Traverse City. This first week of August 2022 brought the retirement of the historic M-72 wind turbine west of Traverse City, a structure that when first built in 1996 was the United States’ tallest and largest energy-producing wind turbine, plus Michigan’s first owned by a municipal electric utility. The site will be redeveloped for more renewable energy generation – part of a coming two-megawatt solar field expansion.

