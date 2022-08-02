Long-time Traverse City bridge project passes first phase

Read on upnorthlive.com
Boyne City water line project will be completed soon
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Boyne City is nearing the end of its Lincoln Street reconstruction project. On Tuesday, some residents were without water as the last major portion of the project took place. Crews were out on Cedar and Grant Street in Boyne, replacing old pipes and reconnecting...
Traverse City’s historic wind turbine retired, makes way for solar panels
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – An historic wind turbine that for decades served as a clean energy symbol and up north geographic marker recently came down near Traverse City. This first week of August 2022 brought the retirement of the historic M-72 wind turbine west of Traverse City, a structure that when first built in 1996 was the United States’ tallest and largest energy-producing wind turbine, plus Michigan’s first owned by a municipal electric utility. The site will be redeveloped for more renewable energy generation – part of a coming two-megawatt solar field expansion.
Building projects proceeding in Reed City
There are two new stores coming to the long-tenured town, in which both will impact travelling greatly. The first will be a gas station and convenience store located on the south corner of Stimson Ave. and N Chestnut St, across from Happy Tails pet grooming. Under the same ownership as Ashton General Store, the store will also provide meat services.
Former undersheriff sentenced for OWI in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI— Houghton County’s former undersheriff was sentenced in Grand Traverse County this week on a drunk driving charge. Kevin Coppo was arrested March 3 in Traverse City. He allegedly drove a truck owned by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department into a parked vehicle in the Great Wolf Lodge parking lot.
Demolition Makes Way for Rotary Square Project in Downtown Traverse City
A multi-million dollar vision for downtown Traverse City gets a lift, starting with the leveling of an empty commercial building. The Downtown Development Authority says it’s the site of the new Rotary Square, and crews are making way for it with the demolition of an old bank building. It’s at the corner of Union and State Streets in the downtown area.
New 'smart' traffic system expected to ease traffic in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Road Commission is rolling out a new program that is creating "smarter" traffic signals. The Split Cycle Offset Optimization Technique, or “SCOOT,” is designed to make traffic signals more driver-friendly. SCOOT uses sensors to calculate the flow of...
Benzie County voters approve millage for school resource officers
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Few communities celebrated election results to the same degree as Benzie County, where seven millage requests were granted by voters on August 2. One of those means school resource officers will be outside the classrooms and in the words of Sheriff Kyle Rosa, making...
Flags to be lowered half-staff to honor Clare County Deputy Nichole Shuff
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Friday, August 5 to honor and remember a Clare County deputy. Deputy Nichole Shuff, 33, died July 29 after an accident while on duty at the Clare County Fair. Shuff was a...
Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots
There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
Crews battle wildfire in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Firefighters from several departments are on scene of what's being described as a large wildfire in Leelanau County. Elmwood Township Fire Department was first alerted to the fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Additional crews were requested at 5:25 p.m. It's happening off of Hoxie Road...
Elk Rapids community helping monarch butterfly populations recover
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Village of Elk Rapids celebrated the start of Harbor Days on Wednesday, but they also celebrated the newly designed site of "Monarch City, USA." In two decades, the population of monarch butterflies has declined 90%. But the Village of Elk Rapids is working to...
Harbor Days Festival returns to Elk Rapids
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wednesday marks opening day for the Elk Rapids 67th Harbor Days Festival. The event is bringing fun, family-friendly activities to the water and village through this weekend. It all wraps up with a fireworks show Saturday night. Organizers say it's a week Elk Rapids businesses...
A tiny wasp could give hope to northern Michigan cherry farmers
Scientists, cherry growers, and self-professed “science nerds” peered into a box of test tubes to get a glimpse of a tiny wasp. Inside the MSU’s Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station, at the top of a hill overlooking cherry orchards and rolling farmland, there’s hope that the samba wasp — no bigger than a grain of rice — could change the region’s agricultural landscape for the better.
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
Traverse City sees significant increase in absentee voting for primary election
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Traverse City is seeing a significant increase in the number of absentee voters for the August 2 election, making it a little more challenging for election staff to get results out in a timely manner. About 25% of Traverse City's registered voters used...
Northern Michigan city ranked No. 1 best, most affordable place to retire in US
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years “without draining their savings.”
Services set for fallen Clare deputy
Services have been scheduled for a Clare County mounted sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident with her horse at the fair last week. Nichole Marie Shuff’s funeral will be held Friday at the Jaime Performing Arts Center at Farwell High School at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Young officiating.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Petoskey District Library receives $30,000 grant for tutoring
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Petoskey’s District Library has received $30,000 in grants to continue its Growing Readers Together program. The program is going into its fifth-year helping students between kindergarten and third grade with reading skills. The library works with the public schools of Petoskey to connect...
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
