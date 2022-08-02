Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/3/2022)-Greene County Medical Center
Greene County Medical Center CEO Chad Butterfield, along with Board of Trustee Chair Jim Schleisman and member Bill Raney talk about the recent announcement to close Long Term Care. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
Introducing Dallas County Hospital Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Harry Condoleon
Today we introduce a doctor who recently joined the Dallas County Hospital earlier this year. Dr. Harry Condoleon brings his experience in cosmetic surgery. Condoleon says he has practiced in various places in the county and 13 years ago his family moved back to Iowa after being in Las Vegas, Nevada and he began working at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and in Britt at Hancock County Health System.
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway
We discuss the new open enrollment policy, no free school lunch’s going forward and much more with Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway.
A Burn Ban is Issued For Adair County
An open burn ban has been issued for Adair County. as of Wednesday . The State Fire Marshal’s Office issued the open burn ban following requests from Guthrie and Adair County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Kempf. Kempf made the request after consulting the fire chiefs in the respective communities of Adair County.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve A New Logo
Recently, the Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a new logo for Dallas County. At a recent meeting on July 19th the Board approved the new logo that will be used to rebrand the county and Supervisor Mark Hanson says it’s not unusual for organizations involved with corporate activity to have some sort of brand and the new logo will help make things more uniformed.
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 4, 2022
Richmond Wright, age 22, 2462 NW 152nd St, Clive, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled Or Revoked. Marvin Sarseno, age 20, 1814 Estella St, Perry, was arrested for Driving While Barred. *A criminal charge is merely an...
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as number of COVID-19 patients decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. While...
Public Safety Day With Hy-Vee Is Saturday
Various public safety officials will make their way to the Perry Hy-Vee this weekend to engage with the community with a fun event. Public Safety Day will be running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with public works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
Newton city officials say fireworks show will bring big boom to local economy
NEWTON, Iowa — The Pyrotechnics Guild International is hosting its annual convention in Newton this week. They've hosted two fireworks displays for locals starting at 9 p.m. and going until midnight. They're quite the spectacle, but they come with lots of noise!. "It's loud, it's pretty and we can...
Hot air balloon strikes power line in Warren County in second such incident in a week
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCRG) - A hot air balloon crashed into power lines in Warren County Thursday morning, but no one was injured, according to the Indianola fire chief. Officials said it happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Highway 69 and McGregor Avenue. Only one person was aboard the hot air balloon at the time.
Guthrie County Supervisors Continues Discussions Of EMS Advisory Council
The Guthrie County Supervisors continued to discuss making the emergency medical services an Essential Service Resolution draft at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board moved forward with having the county attorney review the proposed way to appoint members to the EMS Advisory Council which would be coordinated with the emergency medical services in the county.
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
